ISW: Ukrainian forces make advances in Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area

Ukrainian troops made advances in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhzhiia Oblast and made claimed advances south of Bakhmut, ISW reported.
byIryna Voichuk
10/09/2023
1 minute read
On 9 September, Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations in at least three front sectors in Velyka Novosilka, Orikhiv, and Bakhmut directions, the Institute for the Study of War reported.

Geolocated footage, published on 9 September, reveals that Ukrainian forces have advanced to the northwest of Novomayorske (located 18km southeast of Velyka Novosilka) along the border of Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian sources report an escalation in fighting in recent days.

Additional geolocated footage published on September 9 indicates that Ukrainian forces made advancements both to the northeast and east of Novoprokopivka (situated 13km south of Orikhiv) and to the west of Verbove (approximately 20km southeast of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported unspecified successes achieved by Ukrainian forces to the south of Robotyne (located 10km south of Orikhiv).

A Kremlin-affiliated Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces had compelled Russian forces to withdraw from Andriivka (situated 9km southwest of Bakhmut), while another prominent milblogger asserted that Andriivka is now a contested gray zone.

Russian forces are also conducting offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, the Institute for the Study of War reported.

