British intel: Ukrainian pressure near Robotyne triggers Russia’s troop transfers, limiting Russian offensive capabilities

Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing into the main Russian defensive line near Robotyne, southern front, exerting pressure on Russian positions. This may impact Russian offensive capabilities, leading to potential troop redeployments, according to British intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
09/09/2023
Ukrainian crew of the US-supplied M2 Bradley IFV, which took part in the liberation of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukrainian Armed Forces are making strategic advances into the main Russian defensive line near Robotyne while maintaining pressure on Russian positions to the south. This development could disrupt Russian offensive capabilities and suggests possible troop deployments, according to the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update put out on 9 September.

British Defense Ministry’s map of the situation in Ukraine as of 8 September 2023. Robotyne is located south of Orikhiv.

The ministry tweeted:

  • Elements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced into the multi-layered main Russian defensive line east of the town of Robotyne.
  • Ukrainian dismounted infantry forces are continuing to make gradual tactical advances against Russian positions and attrite Russian forces in the area. Ukrainian forces have also maintained pressure on Russian positions to the south of Bakhmut, making gradual gains between Klishchiivka and Adriivka.
  • It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne. These redeployments are likely limiting Russia’s ability to carry out offensive operations of its own along other areas of the front line. The redeployments are also highly likely an indication of pressure on their defensive lines, particularly around Robotyne.

ISW: Ukrainians keep advancing near Bakhmut and Robotyne

Read also:

 

 

 

