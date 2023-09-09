ISW: Ukrainians keep advancing near Bakhmut and Robotyne

Ukrainian forces reportedly continued to advance south of Bakhmut and south of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but did not make any confirmed gains on September 8, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance south of Bakhmut and achieved unspecified successes south of Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv).

One Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced north of Andriivka (9km southwest of Bakhmut) and in Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut), although another milblogger noted that the situation in Klishchiivka is unclear at this time.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces seized positions on the northwestern outskirts of Novomayorske (18km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) on the Donetsk–Zaporizhzhia Oblast border.

