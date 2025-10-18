Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1332: Winter approaches – Ukraine plans civilian air defense amid shifting US commitments

Exclusives

Military

Ukrainian robot survives artillery, mines and FPVs to save wounded soldier (video)

Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian naval drone for the first time – possibly a new type. The drone was detected near key civilian shipping routes and neutralized before it could pose a threat, marking a first confirmed success for Ukraine against Russia's evolving maritime drone program

Satellite images show Russia expands its key launch point for massive long-range strikes on Ukraine. Concrete pours and 12 fresh aircraft ramps are being readied at Engels‑2, allowing Tu‑95MS, Tu‑160, Su‑34 and Su‑35 bombers to surge — a clear sign Moscow is preparing bigger, deadlier strikes on Ukrainian cities

First destruction of a Russian "Tornado-S" rocket launcher, Ukrainian forces report. Lasar's Group tracked the launcher operating in an open field before it attempted to hide among trees, then struck with kamikaze drones approximately 33 kilometers from Ukrainian positions

Russia allegedly shots down one of its $50 million Su-30SM fighters while intercepting Ukrainian attacks in Crimea. Kyiv continued targeting of fuel depots and refineries to eliminate Russian ability to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian drones target Russian ammunition stockpile in Donetsk. A Russian ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk may have been destroyed in overnight drone strikes that produced explosions

Massive fire engulfs ATAN oil depot in occupied Crimea after night attack, power substations also hit

Ukrainian troops crush elite Russian Spetsnaz "Senezh", involved in operations in Syria: commander killed, six eliminated. Ukrainian troops confirmed six killed, including the commander

Frontline report: Latvia orders mass expulsions, requests NATO F-35s amid escalating Russian provocations. The Baltics are moving from protest to action. Following Russian fighter jets violating Estonian airspace and Moscow's increasingly imperial rhetoric toward the region, Latvia has ordered the expulsion of hundreds of Russian citizens while requesting NATO F-35 patrols

Intelligence and Technology

Trump signals interest in drones-for-Tomahawk missiles deal proposed by Zelenskyy in Washington. At the White House, Ukraine's president offered a bold exchange: thousands of domestically-produced drones in return for US Tomahawk cruise missiles. These are the weapons that could let Kyiv strike deep into Russia's rear and force Moscow to the table

ISW: Russia uses false flags to obscure attacks on Europe. Russia's FSB director accused NATO intelligence services of conducting the drone incursions that European officials have attributed to Moscow

International

Trump-Zelenskyy "bromance" spells trouble for Putin – The Independent. Washington's warming ties with Kyiv may shift leverage in negotiations as Trump's frustration with Moscow grows

CNN: Kremlin learns one chess move works better with Trump than real peace steps, expert says. Russia exploits the perception of progress while continuing its war against Ukraine

EU strikes deal to integrate Ukraine's defense sector into bloc's €1.5 billion armament program. European Parliament and Council negotiators agree on defense industry program running through 2027, with dedicated instrument bringing Ukrainian manufacturers into EU supply chains from the start

EU readies proposals to tap €175 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense. European Council demands Commission proposals to tap €175 billion in matured Russian assets as profits-only mechanism falls short of Ukraine's defense needs

White House claims India already cut Russian oil by half, but refiners see no change. White House declares 50% cut complete, but refiners report orders unchanged

Anticipated Trump-Zelenskyy talks were overshadowed by surprise announcement from US president. Trump surprised Zelenskyy with Putin call news upon arrival, announcing Budapest summit plans as Ukraine seeks Tomahawks Moscow opposes providing

Trump and Putin schedule Budapest summit as Tomahawk promises fade following two-hour call. A 2.5-hour phone conversation between the two presidents resulted in a Budapest meeting plan—and Trump's swift retreat from supplying Ukraine with weapons that could strike Moscow

Poland refuses to extradite Ukrainian in Nord Stream case to Germany, Tusk says case is closed. A Polish court has rejected Germany's request to hand over a Ukrainian accused of bombing the pipeline back in 2022, releasing him from custody

Slovakia pledges $545,000 in energy gear for Ukraine. Slovakia will provide an additional $327,000 for school shelters in frontline areas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said

Finland is preparing new military package for Ukraine worth $60.8 mn. President Alexander Stubb approved Finland's 30th military aid package to Ukraine on 17 October

Georgia criminalizes masked protests, repeat offenders face prison. Georgia's parliament locked in criminal penalties for protest participation on 31 October, with 80 MPs backing amendments that make a third violation punishable by up to two years in prison

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia destroys a third of the building of the local history museum in Kherson. Russia is striking for three weeks have destroyed a third of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History, the same institution from which they stole at least 20,000 artifacts including Scythian gold

Russia shifts to "scorched earth" energy attacks as Ukraine braces for winter. Rolling blackouts have returned across Ukraine as Russia intensifies pre-winter energy infrastructure attacks

Ukraine showcases 300 books at Frankfurt Fair as Russia denied national stand. Ukrainian culture "sounds here not as a request for support, but as an equal voice in the great community of free cultures," said Olena Odynoka, deputy acting director of the Ukrainian Institute of Books

13-year-old walked 9km to cross into Russia. What happened next shocked his mother. "I just waited to go home," said Dmytro, who spent more than eight months in a Russian children's shelter after crossing the border from Finland at age 13. The Ukrainian boy was reunited with his mother in Kyiv earlier this month

Poll: 40% of Ukrainians call their country "hopelessly corrupt" — but optimism is growing. Ukrainian public opinion on corruption has shifted toward optimism, with those seeing genuine anti-corruption efforts rising from 48% to 56% and pessimists dropping from 47% to 40% over the past year

