Russia shifts to “scorched earth” energy attacks as Ukraine braces for winter

Ukraine’s energy system is facing a new phase of Russian attacks, with Russia adopting a “scorched earth” strategy aimed at crippling entire energy districts rather than conducting mass missile strikes, officials say.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are part of a sustained campaign aimed at undermining civilian life and winter preparedness that began in 2022.

Vitaliy Zaychenko, head of Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo, told a live televised briefing that after Russia’s earlier large-scale attacks failed to knock out Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the tactics shifted toward systematically targeting distribution networks and power stations.

“Previously, attacks were launched by the hundreds against Ukrenergo’s stations and other power plants,” Zaychenko said, according to local media. “Now [Russia] destroys entire energy districts, including substations and distribution system operators’ plants.”

Thermal power plants, critical for providing heat and electricity during winter, have been especially affected.

Zaychenko emphasized that despite repeated strikes, sometimes dozens on the same facility, energy crews continue to restore damaged infrastructure and maintain service for residents.

Preparing for winter and resilience of the energy system

Zaychenko advised Ukrainians to take steps toward energy independence. Many have already stocked power banks, flashlights, and backup power for Wi-Fi routers.

He encouraged energy conservation, including avoiding simultaneous use of high-power devices, shifting electricity use to off-peak hours, and turning off unnecessary lights and appliances. These measures, he said, help operators maintain stable electricity supply during the winter.

Regarding potential winter outages, Zaychenko said that more than half of Ukraine’s transformers are now fortified against attacks, including drone strikes.

“They continue to operate under daily attacks, so we are confident that electricity will be delivered through the distribution networks,” he said.

Operators have also upgraded distribution networks to improve resilience, making large-scale outages unlikely. “All energy workers are doing their jobs to ensure lights stay on continuously, not just according to a strict schedule,” Zaychenko added.

Fourth winter of energy warfare

Ukraine faces its fourth consecutive winter under sustained Russian energy attacks, with repeat October strikes forcing nationwide consumption limits for industrial users and scheduled rolling blackouts for households.

Chernihiv and other northern regions have implemented hourly outages, while Kyiv lost power to over 5,800 buildings on 10 October.

Russia has already destroyed 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacity in coordinated strikes just weeks before the heating season began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine may need emergency electricity imports after "one or two" more major strikes, though the EU has committed an additional €100 million for winter support.