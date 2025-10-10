Support us on Patreon
“We know what to do”: Zelenskyy hints at response after Russian strikes plunge Kyiv into darkness

The overnight strikes left over 5,800 buildings without electricity and 7,000 without water in the capital as temperatures decline across Ukraine.
byBenjamin Murdoch
10/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 10 October, 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 10 October, 2025. Photo: Suspilne
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine “knows what to do” in response to Russia’s latest attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, suggesting Kyiv may retaliate after widespread power outages hit the capital overnight.

The 10 October attack extends Russia's three-year pattern of pre-winter infrastructure strikes, coming one week after Moscow destroyed 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacity that powers heating for millions as temperatures drop.

Speaking to journalists when asked whether Ukraine planned to trigger a blackout in Moscow, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s main goal remained defense. “Our task after the strikes is to respond to the enemy. Our main goal is to protect ourselves,” he said.

The president noted that Russia had been preparing for weeks, stockpiling weapons and waiting for rain and fog to complicate Ukrainian air defense operations. “They know what they are doing. And we know what to do,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s comments follow his earlier warning that if Russia continued targeting Ukraine’s energy systems, it could face similar consequences in Moscow.

The latest Russian strikes hit several energy facilities in Kyiv on Thursday night, leaving more than 5,800 buildings without electricity and over 7,000 without water, according to city officials. Mayor Vitali Klitschko cautioned residents that further attacks could follow in the coming days.

