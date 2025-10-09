Long-range strikes are the key to achieving peace – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that effective use of the country’s long-range weapons is central to bringing Russia to the negotiating table and achieving peace.

Ukraine has been steadily ramping up production of long-range weapons and using them in strikes deep inside Russian territory, targeting key military and industrial sites such as oil depots, refineries, and ammunition storage sites. They aim to disrupt Russia’s military operations and cripple the infrastructure that sustains its war effort.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is increasing the production, delivery, and precision of its missiles and drones.

“The more effective Ukraine is in long-range capabilities, the sooner we will be able to achieve peace,” he said, adding that Ukrainian strikes are carefully targeted, unlike Russia’s attacks. He outlined plans to scale up the deployment of these systems in the coming months.

Zelenskyy also touched on diplomatic and humanitarian priorities, including efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children abducted by Russia, a coalition now involving more than 40 countries, the EU, and the Council of Europe.

He said the government is auditing all agreements with international partners to ensure concrete results in arms support, financing, energy assistance, pressure on Russia, and negotiations.

On the domestic front, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, and Naftogaz leadership to review winter preparations and regional recovery efforts following Russian strikes.

“Civilian infrastructure and energy facilities are the Russians’ primary targets. We will counter them, and it is important that our partners are ready to help us,” he said.