First destruction of a Russian “Tornado-S” rocket launcher, Ukrainian forces report

Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian “Tornado-S” multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) - a weapon responsible for repeated long-range strikes on civilian areas in southern Ukraine. If confirmed, this would mark the first documented elimination of the advanced Russian launcher since the full-scale invasion began, Defense Express reports.

The Tornado-S is one of Russia’s most advanced long-range rocket artillery systems, capable of striking targets up to 120 kilometers away. It’s been a key weapon in Moscow’s campaign to strike Ukrainian cities from a distance, making its destruction both rare and strategically significant.

The Russian launcher has been used to bombard Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, targeting civilian settlements away from the front lines.

South Defense Forces reported that Lasar's Group struck the multiple rocket launcher 33 km behind enemy positions in Kherson Oblast. The drones flew nearly 50 km in total to reach the target.

The operation was conducted by Lasar’s Group, a Ukrainian military unit known for its precision drone work.

According to Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, the team identified the launcher operating in an open field before it attempted to hide among trees. Ukrainian drones then struck the target with a kamikaze drone, followed by a secondary attack that triggered a large explosion, leaving the system completely destroyed.

Lasar’s Group reportedly struck the multiple rocket launcher 33 km behind enemy positions in Kherson Oblast. The drones flew nearly 50 km in total to reach the target.

Map: DeepState / CyberBoroshno

The “Tornado-S” MLRS

While the system’s appearance is nearly identical to the older BM-30 “Smerch”, analysts believe this may have been the upgraded Tornado-S, capable of firing guided rockets up to 120 kilometers. This range matches previous Russian attacks in the area, suggesting the launcher was part of the newer generation of long-range systems.

The destruction of such a launcher is a rare and strategically significant event. Russian “Tornado-S” and “Smerch” systems are designed to fire and retreat rapidly, making them extremely difficult to locate. Ukrainian forces have previously confirmed only a handful of successful strikes on these systems since 2022.