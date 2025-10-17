Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian naval drone for the first time – possibly a new type

The drone was detected near key civilian shipping routes and neutralized before it could pose a threat, marking a first confirmed success for Ukraine against Russia’s evolving maritime drone program.
byBenjamin Murdoch
17/10/2025
2 minute read
Destruction of a Russian naval drone in the Black Sea, 17 October, 2025. Screenshot from video.
Destruction of a Russian naval drone in the Black Sea, 17 October, 2025. Screenshot from video: Ukrainian Navy
Ukrainian naval forces have released footage showing the destruction of a Russian unmanned surface vessel that entered Ukraine’s territorial waters and posed a potential threat to civilian shipping. According to Defense Express, the drone may represent a new or previously unseen model in Russia’s maritime arsenal.

Russia's naval drones are unmanned vessels designed to carry explosives or conduct reconnaissance, allowing Moscow to strike coastal areas from a distance. The destruction of this drone marks a rare success for Ukraine in countering these new maritime threats.

The Ukrainian Navy reported that the drone approached the coastline near key civilian sea routes before being neutralized. Its destruction helped prevent potential provocations and reduced risks to maritime traffic in the area.

While the drone’s exact type remains unclear, the footage confirms it was destroyed, with a large explosion indicating it was armed. 

This marks the first confirmed destruction of a Russian naval drone by Ukrainian forces, highlighting the Navy’s growing capability to defend coastal areas.

The incident comes shortly after reports of a Russian sea drone striking the Ukrainian vessel Simferopol, showing that Russia continues to invest in maritime drone operations. Defense Express notes that these developments signal a broader effort by Moscow to expand its naval drone capabilities.

