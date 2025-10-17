Russia signals readiness for peace talks, but simultaneously expands key airbase to launch more missiles on Ukraine, satellite images show
Concrete pours and 12 fresh aircraft ramps are being readied at Engels‑2, allowing Tu‑95MS, Tu‑160, Su‑34 and Su‑35 bombers to surge — a clear sign Moscow is preparing bigger, deadlier strikes on Ukrainian cities.
