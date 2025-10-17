Russia signals readiness for peace talks, but simultaneously expands key airbase to launch more missiles on Ukraine, satellite images show

Russia's Engels‑2 is preparing to become even more deadly. Moscow is expanding its main hub of its strategic aviation from which missile carriers are launched to strike Ukraine, the special unit Aratta of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reports.

In 2025 Russia intensified its terror against Ukrainian civilians. The escalation occurred against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives. The steps taken by the American president toward Moscow did not produce a pause or an end to the war, but only increased the number of Ukrainian victims from Russian strikes, including from cruise missiles.

This information surfaced after another phone call between Trump and Putin, who agreed on a future meeting planned in Budapest within the next two weeks. After their call, Trump hinted that the US would not supply Ukraine with long‑range Tomahawk missiles to strike targets inside Russia, weapons that had earlier been discussed as leverage to push Russia to the negotiating table.

Previous attacks and the threat to Ukraine

Since 2022, Engels‑2 is being used to launch missile strikes against Ukrainian territory, including launches of cruise missiles.

Concrete is being poured in the northern part of the base and 12 new aircraft ramps are being prepared for Tu‑95MS, Tu‑160, Su‑34 and Su‑35 aircraft.

It is from Engels‑2 that Russia conducts massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier Ukrainian drones struck the facility, destroying dozens of cruise missiles and fuel depots — explosions were even heard in Saratov.

Necessary steps for Ukraine

The active construction shows Russia is preparing for new waves of strikes. Ukraine needs to scale up its own deep‑strike capabilities — drones, long‑range missiles and precision weapons — to hit such bases preemptively.