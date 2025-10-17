Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1331: Russia unleashes record ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian energy grid

Exclusives
|This anti-drone monster died fast near Pokrovsk—but Russia's plan is working anyway. The Russians are flinging every armored vehicle they can get at Ukrainian positions in the east. They have a plan.
|Russia's losing 50,000 troops a month — and recruiting 32,000. We don't know for sure how many Russian troops are dying in Ukraine right now. But it's more than the Kremlin can replace.
|Ukraine took a step toward authoritarianism—and most will miss it because the mayor was corrupt. The war demands vigilance—but democracy must survive it too.
|Rights expert: Zelenskyy's Odesa decree strips citizenship with no legal recourse—and millions are at risk. Presidential decrees now override Article 25 of Ukraine's Constitution