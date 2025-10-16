Support us on Patreon
Tomahawk myth exposed: Ukraine’s potential cruise missiles from US won’t reach 2,500 km

Kyiv could still strike deep into Russian territory, but expectations must match modern operational reality.
byOlena Mukhina
16/10/2025
2 minute read
US Tomahawk missile on display, 2008
A Tomahawk crusie missile. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The myth of 2,500 km was busted. The Tomahawk has long symbolized long‑range strike, but Defense Express writes that the real operational range of current non‑nuclear variants is significantly lower than often reported in the media

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering Tomahawk transfers to Kyiv, but the final decision has yet to be made.

With Tomahawk cruise missiles, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

After the removal of nuclear warheads and several modernizations, the maximum 2,500 km figure applied only to early nuclear variants. This is critical when assessing their usefulness if transferred to Ukraine.

What caused the confusion? 

The Tomahawk entered service in 1983 and spawned many variants over the decades, from the TLAM‑N and Block II (nuclear versions) to today’s Block IV and Block V.

Different warheads, such as nuclear 130 kg vs. conventional ≈450 kg, changed mass and, therefore, range. The key fact is that the versions with a real 2,500 km range were tied to the nuclear W80 — those missiles are now retired.

What does each version provide? 

  • Block II (non‑nuclear) — reported range ≈1,300 km
  • Block III — reduced warhead weight; stated range ≈1,700 km
  • Block IV — added two‑way satellite link and in‑flight reprogramming; operational range ≈1,600 km
  • Block V — subvariants Va (anti‑ship) and Vb (land‑attack); for the land‑attack variant, roughly ≈1,600 km

What does this mean for Ukraine? 

If the US transfers Tomahawks, the most likely candidates are modern conventional variants with ranges of ≈1,600 km, or, less likely, older Block III at ≈1,700 km, if any remain.

Thus, claims of 2,500 km should be treated as a historical/nuclear exception, not a description of current combat capability.

