UK warns Russian energy strikes risk Ukrainians “freezing to death in their own homes”

The United Kingdom has accused Russia of systematically targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the fourth consecutive year, presenting evidence of what it describes as a deliberate campaign to undermine civilian resilience ahead of winter.

Speaking at the OSCE, the UK representative detailed October's escalation. "In October, Russia launched its largest coordinated strike of the war on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, firing 35 missiles and 60 drones at Naftogaz gas facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava, causing critical damage and disrupting operations," the statement said.

The strikes extended beyond gas facilities. Russian forces damaged a major energy facility in Zaporizhzhia, cutting power to thousands of residents. In Lviv, attacks on gas transportation infrastructure killed four civilians.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that "continued attacks on energy infrastructure will severely impact civilian access to essential services this winter," according to the UK statement.

The REACH Cold Spots Risk Assessment confirms that repeated strikes on energy facilities create "critical vulnerabilities" for households, particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine, where repair capacity is limited.

The UK representative invoked the OSCE's Code of Conduct, which requires member states to ensure their armed forces comply with international law. "The OSCE Moscow Mechanisms, ODIHR and UN, continue to report on mounting independent evidence of Russia violating international law, including international humanitarian law," the statement said.

The representative outlined the human cost. "Destroying energy infrastructure ahead of winter, affects the most vulnerable civilians in society, and risks individuals freezing to death in their own homes and being denied access to essential services."

The UK position was presented in three points: "Under international law, deliberately targeting civilians is illegal. Under international law, Russia's invasion is illegal. Under international law, Ukraine has a right to defend itself."

The statement concluded with a commitment: "The UK will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself– today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."

The UK called on Russia to "cease these attacks immediately, end its illegal war and to return to full compliance with international law."