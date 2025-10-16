Today, there are interesting updates from Ukraine.

Here now, even the most nationalist Russian media representatives have finally admitted that Ukraine not only has no signs of collapse, but also is becoming stronger than ever, with no defeat in sight.

The ever-evolving military industrial base of Ukraine has led to a huge increase in domestically produced weapons, combined with co-production contracts with Western partners.

Kremlin propagandist's rare admission

Vladimir Solovyov, long known for his nightly rants about Ukraine's supposed collapse, recently startled his audience with a rare confession: Ukraine is not collapsing, it's growing stronger.

Solovyov sounded shaken as he acknowledged that there is no Ukrainian exhaustion in sight. Gone were the boasts about Kyiv's imminent fall. Instead, he admitted that the Russian military had fundamentally underestimated what was happening by thinking that NATO was only sending finished products.

This turned out not to be true, with Ukraine having its own production, and foreign volunteers and specialists joining Ukrainian ranks daily.

Domestic production surges to record levels

That moment of reluctant honesty came after months of evidence that Ukraine's military-industrial complex is no longer just surviving but thriving, despite the daily Russian strike campaigns.

From January to July 2025, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense increased domestic procurement by 3.6 billion euros compared to the same period last year. As a result, Ukrainian-made weapons and equipment now make up 71.4 percent of all defense purchases.

The trend is unmistakable: in 2022, barely 10 percent of Ukraine's weapons were locally produced; in 2023, the figure climbed past 35 percent; by mid 2025, at least 40 percent were built domestically.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that by the end of the year, 50 percent of all weapons on the front lines will be Ukrainian made, a goal that, given current output, will likely be surpassed before the target deadline.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine's defense industry had multiplied several times since 2022, projecting an astonishing 35 billion USD in domestic drone and missile production for next year.

Drones and missiles dominate the battlefield

He highlighted Ukraine's leadership in Europe in unmanned systems, with strike drones dominating the battlefield, while naval drones have transformed the control of the Black Sea, making once-safe waters dangerous for the Russians.

The president also emphasized the ongoing expansion of Ukraine's missile capabilities, citing their success and revealing plans to begin regular use of Ukrainian ballistic missiles, a new chapter in the country's long-range defense.

International partnerships create decentralized production network

Meanwhile, the international side of Ukraine's defense industry is turning the country into a decentralized, nearly invulnerable weapons powerhouse.

To shield its production from Russian strikes, Ukraine has spread its industrial footprint across Europe. Partnerships with Poland, Denmark, and Germany among others ensure uninterrupted production through joint ventures.

Denmark, for example, has launched its Build for Ukraine initiative, allocating 50 million US dollars for Ukrainian defense firms to operate on Danish soil. One such company is already preparing to produce solid rocket fuel there, strengthening both nations' defense capabilities.

The arrangement benefits Denmark as well by giving it access to some of the newest technologies and battlefield experience from Ukraine.

Production by the numbers

Across sectors, the numbers tell the story of resilience, with around 95 percent of Ukraine's drones now made domestically, with the remaining 5 percent produced in Danish and German facilities.

Missile production is roughly 80 percent domestic, while joint projects in Poland and Denmark cover the rest, including next-generation long-range systems. Artillery shell manufacturing has surged to 70–75 percent domestic output — over 2.5 million rounds in 2024 alone, with additional capacity built abroad through partnerships with Poland and other European NATO allies.

These interlocking networks ensure that even if Russia strikes one factory, others can instantly pick up production.

Putin's "demilitarization" goal gackfires

Overall, Ukraine, once dependent fully on foreign aid, is now becoming one of Europe's largest defense manufacturers, and it is doing so while under constant fire.

The contrast with Russia could not be greater, as Moscow's economy bleeds under sanctions and its ammunition output shrinks.

In 2022, Vladimir Putin declared that one of his key goals was the demilitarization of Ukraine. Three and a half years later, Ukraine stands not demilitarized, but more militarized than ever, with self-sufficient production, expanding international facilities, and increasingly long-range precision weapons. A thing even the Kremlin's most devoted mouthpieces can no longer deny.

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.