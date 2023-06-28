Switzerland expands sanctions on Russia in line with EU – CNN

On 28 June, the Swiss government said in a statement that Switzerland is expanding its sanctions on Russia to align with the latest round of sanctions by the European Union, on 28 June, CNN reported.
The scope of the sanctions will be expanded to include individuals and organizations involved in facilitating the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, alongside Russian officials, military personnel, and members of the Wagner group.
On 23 June, the EU imposed financial and travel sanctions on an additional 71 individuals and 33 entities. The Swiss government said that the assets of those sanctioned will be frozen in Switzerland, and the individuals concerned will be prohibited from entering or transiting the country.
