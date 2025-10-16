Ukraine’s citizenship revocations violate the Constitution and threaten millions

Citizenship and military administration are entirely different matters. A military administration can be introduced without depriving anyone of citizenship. Yet the current practice concerning citizenship violates human rights and is legally dangerous.

Linguistic manipulations

Article 25 of Ukraine’s Constitution prohibits the deprivation of citizenship without exception. The Law on Citizenship, however, uses ambiguous terminology—employing synonyms like ‘termination of citizenship’ to achieve the same effect through linguistic manipulation. This is a way to circumvent the Constitution.

This practice began under President Petro Poroshenko, who first deprived people of citizenship on the grounds of acquiring another one, and several dozen individuals have already been affected.

The Law on Citizenship requires two conditions to be proven beyond doubt:

That the person has another citizenship;

That the person acquired this second citizenship voluntarily.

The law also lists several exceptions in which acquiring another citizenship does not entail the loss of Ukrainian citizenship—for example, when it happens automatically or without the person’s consent.



In the case of the now-former mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, to determine “voluntariness,” the State Migration Service was required to request information proving that he had voluntarily obtained another citizenship.



It did not do so.



The Law on Administrative Procedure also obliges the authority to involve the person concerned in the case, to let them review the documents and submit their own. Trukhanov never even received the presidential decree, let alone the decision of the Migration Service or the Citizenship Commission under the President.

Missing legal recourse

Unfortunately, the existing procedure makes it impossible for an appeal against a presidential decree to result in its cancellation. A person deprived of citizenship, therefore, has virtually no legal recourse. This is why the decision regarding Trukhanov constitutes a human rights violation.



In my view, the deprivation of citizenship due to possessing another citizenship is entirely wrong. More than eight million Ukrainians have left the country since the 1990s, and a similar number have left since the start of the full-scale war. Many have since obtained citizenship in other countries.



Several million residents of the occupied territories have been forced to accept Russian citizenship. In practice, we are expelling these people from Ukraine’s legal space.

Such a process is inevitably selective, echoing Soviet-era practices of punishing individuals by stripping citizenship for political reasons.

Ukraine’s migration policy is gradually moving toward restricting access to citizenship, even though obtaining it is already extremely difficult. Security concerns related to dual or foreign citizenship should be addressed by regulating access to government positions and other sensitive roles, not depriving people of citizenship.

Volodymyr Yavorskyy Volodymyr Yavorskyy is Program Director at the Center for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian human rights defender, and lawyer.

Editor's note. The opinions expressed in our Opinion section belong to their authors. Euromaidan Press' editorial team may or may not share them.



