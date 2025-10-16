Support us on Patreon
North Korean UAV crews coordinate Russian missile strikes from Kursk into Sumy Oblast

Russia is deploying North Korean drone operators to adjust launch missile system fire on Ukrainian positions, following critical personnel losses and a failed offensive
byMaria Tril
16/10/2025
2 minute read
Korean soldier operates a Russian drone.
The screenshot from the video released by the General Staff showing how North Korean soldier operates a Russian drone.
The Russian occupation forces are deploying North Korean military units to support combat operations in Sumy Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

North Korea deployed approximately 11,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast starting in October 2024, with forces entering combat operations in November.

Operating from Kursk Oblast territory, these units conduct reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles, identify Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, and provide fire correction support targeting Ukrainian units in Sumy Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted communications between North Korean UAV operators and Russian army personnel. The drone operators were adjusting fire from multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian positions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are documenting all confirmed instances of foreign formations participating in armed aggression," the General Staff stated. "All forces involved in aggression against Ukraine will be neutralized in accordance with the laws and rules of warfare."

The General Staff reports that Russian leadership continues involving North Korean units in active combat due to critical personnel losses and the failed offensive operation in Sumy Oblast.

