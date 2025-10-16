Russians strike Ukrainian military training base with ballistic missiles, casualties reported

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military training facility with two ballistic missiles on the morning of 16 October, according to the Operational Command South.

The attack targeted a training unit of the Land Forces located in what the military described as a rear and "relatively calm" part of Ukraine. The command did not specify the exact location.

"Despite the safety measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses — there are dead and wounded," the Operational Command South reported.

The injured are receiving all necessary medical care, the military said. Servicemembers of the unit will be able to contact their families in the near future, the command added.

The Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation into the incident by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 16 October strike was part of a massive combined Russian attack on Ukraine that morning, which involved ballistic missiles among other weapons.

This marks another in a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian training facilities throughout 2024. On 1 June, Russian forces hit the 239th training ground Cherkaskе in Dnipro Oblast with an Iskander missile. That attack killed 12 and injured over 60, leading to the resignation of then-Commander of the Land Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, who now commands the Joint Forces.

Three days later, on 4 June, a missile strike hit a training unit in Poltava Oblast, killing two people. On 22 June, Russian forces struck a training ground of a mechanized brigade of the Land Forces, resulting in deaths and at least 14 injured among Ukrainian military personnel.

In late July, Russians attacked the Honcharivskyi training ground, killing 3 and injured 18. Most recently, on 24 September, Russian forces again struck a training unit of the Land Forces.

According to the Operational Command South, Ukrainian forces implemented alert systems, evacuation to shelters, and other safety measures during the 16 October attack, but could not prevent all casualties. Emergency services are working at the site.