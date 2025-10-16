Ukrainian teen killed in Dublin asylum center stabbing

A 17-year-old Ukrainian teenager died following a stabbing at an emergency accommodation facility for asylum seekers in Dublin on October 15, according to Irish Times and Irish Independent.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 am at the Grattan Wood apartment complex in Donaghmede, north Dublin, where Tusla operates a 24-hour care unit for separated juveniles seeking international protection.

Gardaí discovered the seriously injured boy upon arrival at the scene. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the location. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, with results expected to determine the course of the investigation.

Another male juvenile, also a foreign national, was arrested at the scene but immediately hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A female adult, believed to be a staff member who attempted to intervene in the altercation, also received medical treatment for minor injuries.

RTE reports that police were called following an argument between two teenagers—one from Ukraine and another from Africa. The woman who sustained injuries was reportedly a staff member who tried to stop the fight.

The Child and Family Agency confirmed the incident in a statement: "Tusla can confirm that a serious incident took place at one of our emergency residential units in North Dublin, which provides care on a 24-hour basis to four separated young people seeking international protection. The incident involved two young people, during which a fatal injury was sustained."

Gardaí stated they are "following a definite line of enquiry" and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. "The incident is no longer active and there is no ongoing threat to the community," a garda spokesperson said.

The scene has been sealed off for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room has been established and a Senior Investigating Officer appointed to oversee the homicide inquiry.

Taoiseach expressed being "shocked and saddened at the loss of life" in north Dublin. "Our thoughts go to the bereaved family and those injured during this incident. The wellbeing of the young people in this facility and the staff is now paramount," he said.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said he was briefed throughout the day by gardaí. "My deepest sympathies go to family and friends of the young person who has died. I'm also thinking of the other residents and staff as this will have been a shocking tragedy for everyone in the facility," O'Callaghan stated.

Authorities are now attempting to contact the victim's relatives, who may be abroad. Tusla emphasized that their "immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the other young people and staff at this unit" and that they are providing additional supports to everyone directly affected.