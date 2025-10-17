Trump signals interest in drones-for-Tomahawk missiles deal proposed by Zelenskyy in Washington

"Thousands of drones” in exchange for Tomahawks. During the latest meeting with US Presdient Donald Trump in White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the US exchange Ukrainian-made drones for the American long-range cruise missiles, as per President's Office.

With Tomahawk cruise missiles, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

The Ukrainian leader added that his country has "thousands" of drones, but "doesn't have Tomahawks." In his view, "that's where we can work together and we can strengthen American production.”

"[It] is another, technological, war. You don't just use Tomahawks. If you want to target a military goal, you need thousands of drones. It goes together," he said.

Trump's reaction to the deal

Trump responded affirmatively when asked whether such a proposition would interest him.

“We are. We have a lot of drones right now. We build our own drones, but we also buy drones from others. And they make very good drones,” he emphasized.

Ahead of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, a Ukrainian delegation met with the manufacturers of Tomahawk missiles in the US. Top Ukrainian officials, including Yuliya Svyrydenko, Rustem Umerov, and Olha Stefanishyna, held talks in the US with representatives of the Raytheon company.

The missile's range of over 1,500 miles suggests it is capable of penetrating layered enemy defenses. Its Russian counterpart is the Kalibr, which Moscow frequently uses against Ukraine.

Moscow threatens, Kyiv insists: Tomahawks are needed

Russia has already called the possible transfer an “escalation.” Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that “the delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone — especially for Trump himself.”