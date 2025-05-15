Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1176: Western sanctions stall despite Russia’s dismissal of ceasefire

Exclusive

Military

Ukraine’s “Steel Hundred” decimates more Russian troops than most European armies have total. Despite suffering “absolutely catastrophic losses” in ten months of brutal fighting, Russian forces have failed to gain a single kilometer near Toretsk.

Ukraine retakes ground near Pokrovsk while Russians advance in four other sectors. Kyiv forces moved forward on two axes east and southeast of Donetsk’s Pokrovsk on 13 May, ISW says. Deep State stated Nové fell to Russians alongside other Russian gains in eastern Ukraine.

No chance of repair: Russian Tor anti-air vehicle blown up in Ukraine drone attack (video). Footage filmed by Russian troops shows the launcher engulfed in flames following the explosion in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian military says Russia launches “summer offensive” under cover of talks. Moscow is advancing from at least three fronts.

Frontline report: Russia sent soldiers on motorcycles with Soviet flags—Ukraine made them burn. Near Toretsk, Russian soldiers rode in waving red flags to boost morale. Ukrainian drones turned the spectacle into a massacre.

Russia launches 110 drones ahead of Istanbul ceasefire talks, 91 neutralized. Strikes damaged homes, schools, shops, and cultural sites in five Oblasts. No casualties confirmed as emergency crews extinguished fires.

As of 15 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 970590 (+1220)

Tanks: 10812 (+8)

APV: 22514 (+13)

Artillery systems: 27872 (+45)

MLRS: 1384 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1166

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 336 (+1)

UAV: 36000 (+140)

Cruise missiles: 3197

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 48547 (+165)

Intelligence and Technology

Russia jammed Türkiye’s famous drone in Ukraine. Now Bayraktar is back—with AI. After losing its edge in Ukraine, Baykar’s drone just got an AI-powered comeback.

Ukraine reveals Russia’s Iskander missiles powered by imported sodium chlorate, calls for sanctions. An analysis shows 2024 missile oxidizer supply came entirely from China and Uzbekistan.

UK intelligence: Russia’s recent ammo depot loss was self-inflicted. British assessment found no Ukrainian involvement in the major explosion at Kirzhach that wrecked a vast arms stockpile in April.

The Times: Britain sends Ukraine “Ikea-style” flat-packed decoys to mislead Russians. From fake tanks to heat-emitting missiles, UK-produced dummy weapons aim to draw Russian fire away from real weaponry near front-line zones.

Drones defending against drones: anti-UAV cages appear on Ukrainian Mavics. Footage reveals makeshift defenses as airspace swarms with interceptors attacking from behind and above.

Ukraine battle-tests Czech AI kamikaze drones immune to Russian jamming. The MTS line of autonomous drones reportedly completes missions without GPS or radio, flying straight through hostile zones.

Ukraine hacks 60-year-old Soviet S-200 missiles to hit Russian bombers and bridges. Kyiv is turning Cold War missiles into tools for modern warfare—because the West won’t send what Ukrainians really need.

Europe’s two largest economies team up on long-range missile amid Russia’s threat. Europe’s defense ambitions just got a 2,000-kilometer upgrade.

New Magura v7 naval drone unveiled: it downed two Russian Su-30 jets in early May. The upgraded – 7.2-meter, 3,400-kg – version has a greater payload, improved endurance, and missile and turret weapon configurations.

International

Trump said he might join talks if Putin showed—instead Russia sent low-level delegation and continues to bomb Ukraine. Meanwhile, West’s promised sanctions are nowhere in sight.

Trump’s peace push demands more from Ukraine than from Russia, says Zelenskyy after Putin’s Istanbul talks no-show. We are just not about to surrender our lives and our land, he adds.

CNN: Putin’s absence in Turkiye shows he controls terms and timing of Ukraine’s peace talks. The Kremlim has confirmed that the Russian ruler will not attend the Istanbul peace talks he himself proposed, signaling Moscow’s control over the negotiations.

WP: Russia may stretch peace negotiations through summer. Meanwhile, Moscow is recruiting 50,000 monthly.

Merz says no dictated peace—Germany will stand with Ukraine. In his first policy speech, Germany’s new leader spoke of unity with the US, condemned Russian actions, and praised Trump for ceasefire support.

Putin dodges Zelenskyy face-off in Türkiye, sends low-level negotiators. Zelenskyy calls Kremlin’s lineup “decorative” after Putin skips and sends aides instead to direct talks in Istanbul. Trump also opts out of the Türkiye summit.

Kremlin: Putin will not attend peace talks in Istanbul. Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to attend peace talks in Turkiye, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public call for direct negotiations.

FP: Kremlin is cracking, but the US hesitates to strike. Foreign Policy says now is the perfect moment to pressure Russia with sanctions, but the lack of US resolve threatens to let the opportunity slip away.

Three-city diplomatic push tests Russia for Ukraine’s peace intentions in Turkiye. NATO ministers gather in Antalya and Zelenskyy meets Erdoğan in Ankara while Putin sends the same team that demanded Ukraine’s surrender in 2022.

Ukrainian FM Sybiha meets Rubio and Graham in Antalya ahead of Kyiv-Moscow talks. Sybiha reportedly presented Ukraine’s peace plan to US officials, emphasizing the need for Russian reciprocity.

Moscow dispatches 2022 failed talks team to Istanbul as Zelenskyy arrives to Turkiye without Putin. The return of Vladimir Medinsky, who previously demanded Ukraine’s de facto surrender and denied Bucha atrocities, signals Moscow’s unwillingness to compromise despite mounting international pressure and Türkiye’s mediation efforts.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Sumy declares day of mourning as Russia ignores Western ceasefire ultimatum. Four people have been killed in Russian attack in Sumy Oblast since the day, when EU-US-backed ceasefire should have stopped Moscow’s strikes and fighting.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia shrugs off $150 billion sanctions loss, while West hesitates on promised new measures despite ceasefire rejection. Russia remains the most heavily sanctioned country in the world, yet it still retains the ability to fund the war in Ukraine.

