Europe’s two largest economies team up on long-range missile amid Russia’s threat

Europe’s two largest economies strengthen their defense cooperation against Russia’s threat. The British government has announced that the UK and Germany will jointly develop a new “deep precision strike” weapon with a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, Reuters reports.

Russia fields both air-launched and silo-based ballistic missiles with ranges well above 2,000 km, such as the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, the ship-launched Kalibr land-attack cruise missile, and the Kh-101 cruise missile. However, the Russian Iskander, North Korea-supplied KN-23, and Iskander-K missiles used in the war in Ukraine have a range of less than 700 km.

The project is based on a commitment made last year to develop new weapons. Both countries signed a bilateral defense pact and emphasized the necessity for Europe to be able to protect itself from any escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Since the signing of this agreement, Donald Trump has won the US presidential election and clearly indicated that he expects Europe to take responsibility for its own security. This has triggered a push on the continent to develop domestic defense industries.

The UK’s Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, will announce the new long-range weapons project at a meeting in Berlin.

“In a more dangerous world, NATO and European allies stand united. This partnership is helping us make defence an engine for growth – creating jobs, boosting skills, and driving investment across the UK and Germany,” the statement says.

It has not provided further details about the project’s timeline or budget.

The statement adds that the ministers are also expected to discuss the joint procurement of torpedoes for maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and announce an agreement for Germany to purchase British-made military bridges.

Meanwhile, Europe is continuing to integrate Ukraine’s innovations into its defense industry. At the European Union-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum on 12 May, EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said that the Ukrainians alone know what tomorrow’s war will look like.

He also announced the creation of a working group between the EU and Ukraine to support the integration of both defense sectors and establish joint projects.