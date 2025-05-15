Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kremlin: Putin will not attend peace talks in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to attend peace talks in Turkiye, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public call for direct negotiations.
byOlena Mukhina
15/05/2025
2 minute read
Bloomberg: Putin’s strength in Ukraine may be an illusion as Russia’s corporate debt hits $ 446 billion
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Depositphotos
Kremlin: Putin will not attend peace talks in Istanbul

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul at the peace negotiations on 15 May, BBC reports. 

The Kremlin has recently dismissed a US-EU-backed 30-day ceasefire initiative, instead proposing a new round of negotiations in Istanbul. Zelenskyy has accepted the talks and publicly stated he would wait for Putin there, emphasizing that only the Russian president has the authority to make final decisions. 

Peskov has reportedly responded negatively to journalists’ questions about whether there was any possibility that Putin would attend the talks in Turkiye.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the Russian delegation had arrived in Istanbul for negotiations and was allegedly “ready for serious work.”

It has also added that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul have supposedly been postponed to the second half of the day “at Türkiye’s initiative.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s refusal to participate in peace negotiations in Turkiye would be the ultimate signal that Russia does not want to end the war.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts