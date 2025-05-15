Support us on Patreon
Trump’s peace push demands more from Ukraine than from Russia, says Zelenskyy after Putin’s Istanbul talks no-show

We are just not about to surrender our lives and our land, he adds.
Olena Mukhina
15/05/2025
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via X
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the US has exerted more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia, UNIAN reports. 

His remarks came after Russian ruler Vladimir Putin refused to travel to Turkiye for peace talks, declined to meet with Zelenskyy, and rejected a ceasefire in Ukraine. Previously, the US and Europe had agreed to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it failed to halt the hostilities, but that never happened. Instead, the burden has increased on the war’s victim: Ukraine.

“You must take steps that bring peace closer. All you can do is apply pressure on the aggressor in various ways. That means strengthening Ukraine with weapons, reinforcing its defense. You must push the side that refuses to end the war,” Zelenskyy says.

He notes that US President Donald Trump’s approach of pressuring both sides has been evident from the outset of peace efforts. 

“I believe we have been pressured harder than Russia. Yet Ukraine, step by step, has demonstrated that the issue is not with us,” Zelenskyy continues.

He emphasizes that Ukraine is simply standing firm, defending itself, and “we’re not about to give up our lives and our land.”

“But that doesn’t make us aggressors. Step by step, we’ve proven this in various diplomatic venues, agreeing to many different compromises,” he states.

The president adds that even the current discussion of a ceasefire with no preconditions is a major concession from Ukraine.

“If we’ve agreed and the US has taken steps, we are engaging in dialogue, we’ve accepted that. But this cannot be one-sided. Pressure cannot flow in only one direction. That’s why we very much want to see clear pressure applied to Russia — through sanctions from Europe, the US, and other countries,” Zelenskyy concludes.

Earlier, CNN analysis said that Putin is the one who is calling the shots in peace negotiations, as demonstrated by his no-show at the Istanbul talks. 

CNN: Putin’s absence in Turkiye shows he controls terms and timing of Ukraine’s peace talks

