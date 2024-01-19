Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine allocates record $ 466 million for fortifications

Furthermore, the government approved a mechanism to distribute an additional UAH 33.4 billion (aprox $800 million) in subvention to communities.
byIryna Voichuk
19/01/2024
1 minute read
fortifications
Illustrative photo. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s government has allocated a record UAH 17.5 billion ($466 million) for the development of defense borders. This funding, announced on 19 January, is designated for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.

Furthermore, the government approved a mechanism to distribute an additional UAH 33.4 billion (approx $800 million) in subvention to communities.

“This is a substantial amount that will help local authorities to carry out all the necessary expenditures for the sustainability and development of our state,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated.

The support will be provided in two stages, prioritizing communities in dire need, particularly in de-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

In line with this effort, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a 19 December press conference in Kyiv, addressed the fortification of front lines, particularly highlighting the robust defenses constructed in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Russia has about 21,800 troops in the northern operational zone, 1,800 of whom are in Belarus.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts