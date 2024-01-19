Ukraine allocates record $ 466 million for fortifications

Ukraine’s government has allocated a record UAH 17.5 billion ($466 million) for the development of defense borders. This funding, announced on 19 January, is designated for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.

Furthermore, the government approved a mechanism to distribute an additional UAH 33.4 billion (approx $800 million) in subvention to communities.

“This is a substantial amount that will help local authorities to carry out all the necessary expenditures for the sustainability and development of our state,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated.

The support will be provided in two stages, prioritizing communities in dire need, particularly in de-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

In line with this effort, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a 19 December press conference in Kyiv, addressed the fortification of front lines, particularly highlighting the robust defenses constructed in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Russia has about 21,800 troops in the northern operational zone, 1,800 of whom are in Belarus.

Read also: