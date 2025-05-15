Sumy declares day of mourning as Russia ignores Western ceasefire ultimatum

On 15 May, the Sumy community is observing a Day of Mourning for those killed in a Russian airstrike, after Russia failed to implement the ceasefire proposed by European, Ukrainian, and American leaders, UkrInform reports.

On 12 May, Ukraine and its Western allies called for a full and unconditional ceasefire, lasting at least 30 days. They threatened to impose tougher sanctions if Russia refused to stop fighting. However, Russia did not observe it. Ukrainian authorities have reported that ceasefire proposals have been ignored, but no sanctions have yet been implemented.

According to the Sumy Military Administration, the day of mourning was declared to honor those killed in the 14 May strike, as well as the worker who died after a Russian drone hit an energy service vehicle.

“On 12 May, an energy worker who was diligently performing his professional duties was killed in an enemy attack. On 14 May, three men were killed in a strike on a local enterprise,” the Ukrainian authorities state.

They have expressed sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Over the past 24 hours, Sumy Oblast suffered from 150 attacks by the Russian army. According to the regional administration, three people were killed in the Sumy community, and nine others were injured across the region as a result of Russian strikes.