Trump obeys Putin all the time, says top Swedish economist

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin prefers fools, such as US President Donald Trump and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. He does not want to face Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Anders Åslund, a prominent Swedish economist.

The Kremlin recently dismissed a US-EU-backed 30-day ceasefire initiative, instead proposing a new round of negotiations in Istanbul starting 15 May. Zelenskyy accepted the talks and publicly stated he would wait for Putin there, emphasizing that only the Russian president has the authority to make final decisions. However, the Kremlin has yet to confirm Putin’s attendance.

In a sharp assessment of Russia’s diplomatic stance, Åslund says that the Russian ruler is deliberately avoiding direct talks with Zelenskyy, believing the Ukrainian leader outsmarted him in past meetings.

He notes that the only direct meeting between the two took place in Paris in December 2019.

“Apparently, Putin figured that Zelensky outwitted him, so he has refused to see or even talk on the phone with Zelenskyy ever since. Putin prefers fools, such as Trump and Witkoff,” Åslund says.

Åslund did not mince words in his criticism, calling both Putin and former US President Donald Trump “predictable cowards.” According to him, “Putin does not dare to meet Zelenskyy,” and “Trump obeys Putin all the time.”

“He only talks about sanctions on Russia to sound as if he is the US president and not a mere servant of Putin,” adds Åslund.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Putin attempts to manipulate ceasefire discussions regarding Ukraine in what appears to be an effort to undermine unity between Ukraine, the US, and European partners.

According to the analysis, Russia’s communication campaign aims to intimidate Ukraine and its allies into accepting Russia’s terms. This rhetoric serves to mask Russia’s lack of substantial military progress over the past two years, while Kremlin officials continue to insist on peace conditions that would effectively require Ukraine’s complete surrender, rejecting any compromise that doesn’t fully satisfy their demands.