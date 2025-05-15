Ukraine hacks 60-year-old Soviet S-200 missiles to hit Russian bombers and bridges

Ukraine has officially confirmed the use of its long-retired S-200 missile system, marking a dramatic return of Cold War-era weaponry in the country’s defense against Russia.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) shows the S-200 surface-to-air missiles being launched from fixed positions along the Black Sea coast. According to The War Zone, the exact date of the video is unclear, but the visible foliage suggests it was filmed in the fall, winter, or early spring.

Ukraine's GUR just revealed the first footage of its S-200 Gammon SAM unit, restoring and using the massive Cold War-era missiles to hit Russian targets.



Ukrainian S-200s have reportedly been used to down multiple high-value Russian aircraft, and hit Russian ground targets. pic.twitter.com/LQb8UbRam6 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 13, 2025

Cold w ar m issile, m odern b attlefield

Originally designed in the 1960s to intercept high-altitude US bombers, the S-200 (NATO: SA-5 Gammon) was one of the Soviet Union’s most powerful long-range air defense systems. Each missile is over 35 feet (10.7 meters) long and launches with four solid boosters before transitioning to a liquid-fueled motor.

While the S-200 was phased out of Ukrainian service by 2013, Russian invasion has pushed Kyiv to reactivate it—both in its original air defense role and as an improvised ground-attack weapon.

Ukraine using S-200 for land attacks

The first signs of the system’s revival came from Russian reports in mid-2023, claiming Ukraine was repurposing the S-200 to strike targets in occupied Ukrainian territory and even inside Russia. Videos have since supported these claims.

Some reports even link the system to attempted strikes on the Kerch Bridge, a vital link between Russia and Crimea. Russia acknowledged temporary closures of the bridge, though it claimed to have intercepted incoming missiles.

S-200 launcher with the missile. Photo: GUR

Striking at long range: Russian bomber shot down

In April 2024, Ukrainian intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov revealed that a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber was shot down by an S-200 at an extraordinary range of 308 kilometers (191 miles)—deep inside Russian territory. The UK Ministry of Defense later said it was “almost certain” an S-200 was used.

One down, the rest to go.

The first downed Russian strategic bomber Tu-22m3.@KpsZSU@DI_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6keqNZeyAt — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) April 19, 2024

Ukraine also credits the system with downing a Russian A-50 Mainstay early warning aircraft in 2024.

S-200 modernization with help from partners

The original S-200 used semi-active radar guidance. However, a Ukrainian defense official told The War Zone that international partners helped develop an upgraded guidance system, potentially including GPS or improved radar tracking.

“The missile itself has a good maneuvering system,” the official noted. “If provided with proper guidance, it is quite a modern weapon.”

Old tech, new role

While outdated by modern standards, the S-200 offers long reach and high speed, making it valuable in specific scenarios—especially as Ukraine faces ongoing threats and limited ballistic missile capabilities.

Its combat performance shows that even Cold War-era systems can be deadly in today’s fight—especially when modernized and used creatively.