Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine hacks 60-year-old Soviet S-200 missiles to hit Russian bombers and bridges

Kyiv is turning Cold War missiles into tools for modern warfare—because the West won’t send what Ukrainians really need.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
15/05/2025
4 minute read
Ukraine hacks 60-year-old Soviet S-200 missiles to hit Russian bombers and bridges
The launch of a missile from an S-200 system. Photo: GUR
Ukraine hacks 60-year-old Soviet S-200 missiles to hit Russian bombers and bridges

Ukraine has officially confirmed the use of its long-retired S-200 missile system, marking a dramatic return of Cold War-era weaponry in the country’s defense against Russia.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) shows the S-200 surface-to-air missiles being launched from fixed positions along the Black Sea coast. According to The War Zone, the exact date of the video is unclear, but the visible foliage suggests it was filmed in the fall, winter, or early spring.

Cold war missile, modern battlefield

Originally designed in the 1960s to intercept high-altitude US bombers, the S-200 (NATO: SA-5 Gammon) was one of the Soviet Union’s most powerful long-range air defense systems. Each missile is over 35 feet (10.7 meters) long and launches with four solid boosters before transitioning to a liquid-fueled motor.

While the S-200 was phased out of Ukrainian service by 2013, Russian invasion has pushed Kyiv to reactivate it—both in its original air defense role and as an improvised ground-attack weapon.

Ukraine using S-200 for land attacks

The first signs of the system’s revival came from Russian reports in mid-2023, claiming Ukraine was repurposing the S-200 to strike targets in occupied Ukrainian territory and even inside Russia. Videos have since supported these claims.

Some reports even link the system to attempted strikes on the Kerch Bridge, a vital link between Russia and Crimea. Russia acknowledged temporary closures of the bridge, though it claimed to have intercepted incoming missiles.

S-200 launcher with the missile. Photo: GUR

Striking at long range: Russian bomber shot down

In April 2024, Ukrainian intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov revealed that a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber was shot down by an S-200 at an extraordinary range of 308 kilometers (191 miles)—deep inside Russian territory. The UK Ministry of Defense later said it was “almost certain” an S-200 was used.

Ukraine also credits the system with downing a Russian A-50 Mainstay early warning aircraft in 2024.

S-200 modernization with help from partners

The original S-200 used semi-active radar guidance. However, a Ukrainian defense official told The War Zone that international partners helped develop an upgraded guidance system, potentially including GPS or improved radar tracking.

“The missile itself has a good maneuvering system,” the official noted. “If provided with proper guidance, it is quite a modern weapon.”

Old tech, new role

While outdated by modern standards, the S-200 offers long reach and high speed, making it valuable in specific scenarios—especially as Ukraine faces ongoing threats and limited ballistic missile capabilities.

Its combat performance shows that even Cold War-era systems can be deadly in today’s fight—especially when modernized and used creatively.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts