Russia jammed Turkey’s famous drone in Ukraine. Now Bayraktar is back—with AI

Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar has unveiled a significant upgrade to its flagship Bayraktar TB2 drone. The new model, Bayraktar TB2T-AI, is equipped with a powerful turboprop engine and advanced artificial intelligence systems, transforming the battle-tested UAV into one of the most autonomous drones in its class.

The Bayraktar TB2 gained international prominence during the early stages of the war in Ukraine, where it delivered precision strikes against Russian armored vehicles and air defense systems. As Russian defenses adapted, the drone’s role shifted toward reconnaissance and artillery coordination.

According to an official company release reported by Ukrainian military outlet ArmiyaInform, the TB2T-AI has already completed initial operational testing and set multiple performance records. The drone was developed in complete secrecy, with no prior public disclosure of the upgrade.

Baykar’s CTO and co-owner, Selçuk Bayraktar, said on X that the updated Bayraktar-2 includes major improvements in autonomous capabilities. It is powered by three onboard computers using advanced artificial intelligence.

#BayraktarTB2T-AI



Broke its own altitude record by reaching 37,096 ft!

— Selçuk Bayraktar (@Selcuk) May 6, 2025

AI-powered autonomous flight

The TB2T-AI can operate without human input, navigate visually in environments with heavy electronic interference, and dynamically plan flight paths. It can independently detect and classify targets, recognize terrain, and conduct fully automatic takeoff and landing procedures.

In the event of system failure or emergency, the drone can return to base autonomously—enhancing battlefield survivability and operational safety.

Record-setting altitude and extended range

In test flights in Edirne Province, the TB2T-AI reached an altitude of 9,250 meters, setting a new record for the Bayraktar platform. It climbs to 9,000 meters in under 30 minutes, powered by a newly developed indigenous turboprop engine.

With expanded endurance and an upgraded satellite communication system, the drone can now be controlled at distances exceeding 1,000 kilometers, up from the previous 150 km limit.

Boosted speed, payload, and performance

Key upgrades to the TB2T-AI include:

New indigenous turboprop engine (replacing the 100 hp Rotax)

Wingtip extensions for improved aerodynamics

50–100% increase in payload capacity

Maximum speed raised from 220 km/h to 300 km/h

Service ceiling increased to 9,500 meters

Integration of three AI-enabled onboard computers

Full autonomous flight and enhanced EO system support



Expanded weapons compatibility

The drone supports a wide range of precision munitions:

MAM-C laser-guided bombs (8 km range, ~$5,000 each)

MAM-L 22 kg bombs (15 km range, ~$10,000 each; laser or IR-TV guided)

Kemankes mini cruise missiles (35 kg, 200 km range; carries up to four)



97% local components, global demand

Baykar reports that 97% of the TB2T-AI’s components are domestically manufactured, including all critical systems. The company has produced around 800 Bayraktar drones to date and exports to 36 countries, with international sales accounting for 90% of its $2 billion annual revenue.

A complete TB2T-AI system—including three drones and a mobile ground control station—starts at $15 million. Baykar currently manufactures one drone per day.

The company is also expanding its global production network, with new facilities under development in Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.