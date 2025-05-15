Support us on Patreon
Russia launches 110 drones ahead of Istanbul talks, 91 neutralized

Strikes damaged homes, schools, shops, and cultural sites in five Oblasts. No casualties confirmed as emergency crews extinguished fires.
byYuri Zoria
15/05/2025
4 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 May 2025. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak
On 15 May, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault against Ukraine involving 110 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed UAVs and decoy drones. According to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the drones originated from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in Russia.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Moscow and Kyiv’s delegations are expected to meet today in Türkiye. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The Air Force says that Ukrainian forces — including aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups — responded to the attack. By 08:00, 62 drones were confirmed downed across eastern, northern, western, and central parts of Ukraine. Additionally, 29 decoy drones failed to reach their targets and disappeared from radar without causing harm.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least 19 Russian drones may have reached their targets. 

The attacks led to confirmed impacts in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, according to the report.

Fires and damage in Sumy and Dnipro oblasts

Sumy Oblast authorities reported that overnight on 15 May, Russian drones struck a village within the Sumy community with about 10 combat UAVs. The drones targeted civilian infrastructure, igniting fires. Emergency services were active on site since the early hours. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces shelled the Mezhova community in Synelnykove district with MLRS in the evening of 14 May and followed with drone strikes at night. Regional head Serhiy Lysak stated that a community center was partially destroyed, with fires extinguished by emergency crews. About ten detached houses, shops, and vehicles sustained damage.

Explosions and drone threats in western Ukraine

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, explosions were heard early in the morning of 15 May during an air raid alert issued at 04:41 due to the threat of incoming drones. According to public broadcaster Suspilne and regional officials, the area was attacked from multiple directions. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv confirmed the activation of air defenses. Subsequent explosions were reported at 05:32, 05:47, and 05:52. Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk later announced there were no casualties, and the alert ended at 06:26.

In Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, air raid alerts were issued at 06:25 and again at 06:40. Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported explosions at 06:01 and further UAV threats at 06:12 and 07:04, with air defenses actively engaging Russian drones.

Kyiv region also targeted

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed that Ukrainian air defense systems engaged enemy drones overnight on 15 May. No further damage or casualties were detailed in the initial reports.

