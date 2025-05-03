Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1164: Ukraine hits Russia’s space spy hub as Zelenskyy rushes DIY ballistic missiles

Exclusives

Military

Zelenskyy vows to make Russia “feel the war” as missile program heats up. With Ukrainian forces still active in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod, Zelenskyy says ballistic missile development must move faster.

Russians intensify attacks across Kharkiv frontline, the military says. On 1 May, Russian troops launched eight assaults, focusing efforts on Vovchansk and Dvorichna, where Ukrainian defenses blocked river crossings and inflicted heavy losses.

Ukrainian drones strike Russian air defenses in occupied Crimea (video). The attack targeted Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers,, radars, and launchers, and a missile guidance station deep inside Crimea.

Russia’s space spy base just got a visit from Ukrainian drones. Kyiv targeted a Soviet-era surveillance hub in Stavropol Krai — 450 km from the border.

Frontline report: Europe moves fast—for once—and floods Ukraine with shells. Brussels promised Kyiv 2 mln shells by 2026, but delivered two-thirds in just four months.

Russian commanders shoot hesitant soldiers in legs, force wounded into Pokrovsk assaults. Desperation tactics revealed by the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade show Russian command structure breaking down as troops are given the impossible choice between certain death in battle or execution for disobedience.

Forbes: At this pace, Russia needs 231 years to take Ukraine (no, really). Full occupation would take two centuries and 101 million lives.

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy orders faster development of Ukrainian ballistic missile systems. The President also hinted on short-term supplies of more F-16 fighter jets.

As Putin digs in, Trump approves F-16 training deal for Ukraine. Pentagon greenlit a $310 million package for Ukraine, as peace talks with Russia stall.

Ukraine races to arm its military with 120+ new weapons in April alone. Faced with constant Russian attacks, Ukraine is accelerating weapons deployment like never before. Over 120 new systems were approved in April—most made locally, including cutting-edge drones and EW tools.

US reportedly provides stripped F-16 airframes to Ukraine for parts supply. US allegedly transferred stripped-down F-16 airframes to Ukraine after photos emerged showing the dismantled jets being loaded onto an Antonov transport aircraft in Arizona.

International

Reuters: US prepares fresh Russia sanctions but Trump’s approval remains uncertain. Sanctions on Russia prepared by US officials target natural resources and banking. Trump has not yet decided on deployment, sources say.

JD Vance finally admits Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t end soon. Trump’s efforts to end the war by pressuring Ukraine to concede to Russia have so far proven futile.

Pro-Russian AfD party classified as right-wing extremist by German intelligence. The extremist classification provides legal clearance to intensify surveillance and block institutional privileges.

EU plans 17th sanctions package against Russia over Ukraine invasion. French Foreign Minister Barrot says the EU will align both the substance and timing of its sanctions package with US efforts.

US senate majority backs 500% Russian energy tariffs to pressure Kremlin into peace deal. Senator Lindsey Graham is leading a bipartisan effort to pass legislation that would impose a 500% tariff on imports from nations buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium, particularly China, India, and Iran.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Injury toll from Russian drone attack rises to 31 in Zaporizhzhia. The nighttime assault damaged dozens of residential buildings, a school, and a locomotive repair facility.

Russian forces attack locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia. A civilian locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia was struck by Russian drones overnight, with no casualties reported among staff who were in shelters.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine takes aim at Russia’s sanctions-proof energy giant. Blacklisting Novatek and 18 subsidiaries, Kyiv urges EU to close loophole allowing private Russian gas to fund war.

Europe is about to take € 3 billion of Russia’s frozen assets. Not for Ukraine—for themselves. For three years, Brussels insisted seizing Russian money was impossible. Turns out it’s not.

