Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russians intensify attacks across Kharkiv frontline, the military says

On 1 May, Russian troops launched eight assaults, focusing efforts on Vovchansk and Dvorichna, where Ukrainian defenses blocked river crossings and inflicted heavy losses.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2025
3 minute read
russians intensify attacks across kharkiv frontline military says situation area dvorichna kupiansk 2 2025 russian forces have sharply intensified activity entire eight separate clashes reported 1 areas liptsi vovchansk pavlo
Situation in the area of Dvorichna, Kupiansk as of 2 May 2025. Map: Deep State
Russians intensify attacks across Kharkiv frontline, the military says

Russian forces have sharply intensified their activity across the entire Kharkiv frontline, with eight separate clashes reported on 1 May in the areas of Liptsi, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna, according to Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Grouping of Forces Kharkiv.

For several months, Russian assaults in eastern Ukraine had largely concentrated on the Pokrovsk area in Donetsk Oblast, while Kharkiv Oblast, located further northwest, saw comparatively less activity.

Shamshyn stated on Ukrainian TV that Russian units launched attacks along the whole line of engagement in the oblast. In Vovchansk, which is a long-time focus of Russian activity. After a year of fighting in Vovchansk, he said, “the city has essentially ceased to exist” and called it “a field of ruins” where “virtually no undamaged building remains.”

Shamshyn said the Russians are using underground utilities and basements to gather assault units for further offensives. Russian artillery, multiple rocket launchers, thermobaric systems, and drones continue to bombard Vovchansk. In the city, the front line now runs along the Vovcha river, where all Russian attempts to cross have been repelled and their forces destroyed.

Situation in the area of Vovchansk. Map: Deep State Map
Situation in the area of Vovchansk. Map: Deep State Map

In the Dvorichna area, Russian troops continue to transfer infantry groups across the Oskil river. 

In the vicinity of Dvorichna, the main Russian goal is to retain and widen their foothold on the Oskil’s right bank to open a northern route of attack on Kupiansk – a key Ukrainian logistics hub. Shamshyn said Russian activity intensified near Topoli, Kamianka, and Novovasylivka on 1 May, and that “they will not abandon the idea of establishing pontoon bridges” over the river.

He stressed that without logistical support on the right bank, sustained operations are “extremely difficult,” and Russian forces are aware that reliable crossings are essential for any real threat to Kupiansk.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly destroyed Russian pontoon bridges, but enemy attempts to cross continue.

“We see that they will not give up efforts to send infantry groups to the Oskil’s right bank and create a northern threat to Kupiansk,” Shamshyn said. “They’ve created a bridgehead, but keeping it active requires constant transfers of troops, which we are successfully eliminating. For them, it could become a trap.”

In April, Russian forces lost approximately 2000 personnel in the Kharkiv direction, of whom 900 were killed. Ukrainian forces also captured 12 Russian soldiers during the month.

Additionally, over 2400 units of Russian military equipment and weapons were reportedly destroyed.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!