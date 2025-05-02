Russians intensify attacks across Kharkiv frontline, the military says

Russian forces have sharply intensified their activity across the entire Kharkiv frontline, with eight separate clashes reported on 1 May in the areas of Liptsi, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna, according to Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Grouping of Forces Kharkiv.

For several months, Russian assaults in eastern Ukraine had largely concentrated on the Pokrovsk area in Donetsk Oblast, while Kharkiv Oblast, located further northwest, saw comparatively less activity.

Shamshyn stated on Ukrainian TV that Russian units launched attacks along the whole line of engagement in the oblast. In Vovchansk, which is a long-time focus of Russian activity. After a year of fighting in Vovchansk, he said, “the city has essentially ceased to exist” and called it “a field of ruins” where “virtually no undamaged building remains.”

Shamshyn said the Russians are using underground utilities and basements to gather assault units for further offensives. Russian artillery, multiple rocket launchers, thermobaric systems, and drones continue to bombard Vovchansk. In the city, the front line now runs along the Vovcha river, where all Russian attempts to cross have been repelled and their forces destroyed.

In the Dvorichna area, Russian troops continue to transfer infantry groups across the Oskil river.

In the vicinity of Dvorichna, the main Russian goal is to retain and widen their foothold on the Oskil’s right bank to open a northern route of attack on Kupiansk – a key Ukrainian logistics hub. Shamshyn said Russian activity intensified near Topoli, Kamianka, and Novovasylivka on 1 May, and that “they will not abandon the idea of establishing pontoon bridges” over the river.

He stressed that without logistical support on the right bank, sustained operations are “extremely difficult,” and Russian forces are aware that reliable crossings are essential for any real threat to Kupiansk.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly destroyed Russian pontoon bridges, but enemy attempts to cross continue.

“We see that they will not give up efforts to send infantry groups to the Oskil’s right bank and create a northern threat to Kupiansk,” Shamshyn said. “They’ve created a bridgehead, but keeping it active requires constant transfers of troops, which we are successfully eliminating. For them, it could become a trap.”

In April, Russian forces lost approximately 2000 personnel in the Kharkiv direction, of whom 900 were killed. Ukrainian forces also captured 12 Russian soldiers during the month.

Additionally, over 2400 units of Russian military equipment and weapons were reportedly destroyed.