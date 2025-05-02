Pro-Russian AfD party classified as right-wing extremist by German intelligence

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a right-wing extremist organization. The decision, announced on 2 May, marks the most severe institutional move yet against the party, allowing for expanded surveillance capabilities under German law.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while the support for pro-Russian political forces gradually rises in the EU. In Germany, the AfD— suspected of covert Russian funding—has embraced pro-Kremlin positions. These include calls to restart Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, refusal to condemn Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and demands to end military aid to Kyiv. In the February elections, the AfD came in second, winning 20% of the seats in parliament. Friedrich Merz, expected to become chancellor, has not endorsed cooperation with the AfD.

According to Reuters, the BfV based its decision on a 1,100-page report that identified AfD as promoting an ethnically-defined population concept, devaluing Muslim and migrant communities, and spreading irrational fears and hostility.

Politico reported that this is the first time a party with national parliamentary representation has received this classification. Although not banning the party, the designation enables German intelligence to use undercover informants, monitor communications, and escalate internal oversight, although any ban would still require action by the government or constitutional court.

AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla called the classification a “severe blow to German democracy,” according to BBC. They accused authorities of deliberately timing the announcement just before the change in government to damage their party, which won 20.8% of the vote and 152 Bundestag seats in the February 2025 election. The AfD also warned that the move criminalizes dissent and claimed that the government is orchestrating a last-minute campaign to isolate it.

Bundestag Vice-President Andrea Lindholz said the AfD should no longer be treated as a normal party in parliament. Though its seat count would normally allow it to chair key parliamentary committees, Lindholz said that is now “almost unthinkable.”

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz advised restraint, warning that any move to outlaw AfD must follow a thorough legal process. Despite scandals, including a party figure convicted for using banned Nazi slogans, AfD remains second in polls behind Merz’s conservatives.

Nine days before the election, US Vice-President JD Vance met Alice Weidel in Munich and denounced the idea of “firewalls” between parties. Elon Musk later endorsed AfD publicly on X and appeared with Weidel in a livestream, encouraging Germans to vote for the party.