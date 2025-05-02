Ukraine races to arm its military with 120+ new weapons in April alone

Ukraine is arming faster than ever—because its survival depends on it. In April 2025 alone, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense approved over 120 new weapons and military systems for use by the Armed Forces, most of which were developed by domestic defense companies.

As of May 2025, Russian forces are conducting sustained offensive operations, particularly in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts, but have achieved only incremental territorial gains. Overall, the war remains a grinding attritional conflict, with Russia pressing its manpower advantage for small territorial gains and Ukraine relying on technological adaptation and Western support to blunt further advances.

Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin says this push is part of a larger effort to equip the military with high-tech, homegrown solutions rapidly. More than 400 new systems have been delivered since the start of the year.

Among April’s upgrades: combat drones, electronic warfare tools, fiber-optic-controlled UAVs, communications gear, military vehicles, and robotic platforms.

Over 40 fiber-optic drones have already been officially adopted, highlighting a shift toward smarter, stealthier warfare.

“We must respond faster and invest more in technology. Every frontline outpost must be reinforced with drones,” Churkin claims.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military implemented a video game-inspired incentive program to motivate soldiers to target Russian forces more effectively.

The Army of Drones bonus system now rewards troops with points when they provide video evidence of successful drone strikes against Russian targets.