Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine races to arm its military with 120+ new weapons in April alone

Faced with constant Russian attacks, Ukraine is accelerating weapons deployment like never before. Over 120 new systems were approved in April—most made locally, including cutting-edge drones and EW tools.
byOlena Mukhina
02/05/2025
3 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The West Operational Command
Ukraine races to arm its military with 120+ new weapons in April alone

Ukraine is arming faster than ever—because its survival depends on it. In April 2025 alone, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense approved over 120 new weapons and military systems for use by the Armed Forces, most of which were developed by domestic defense companies.

As of May 2025, Russian forces are conducting sustained offensive operations, particularly in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts, but have achieved only incremental territorial gains. Overall, the war remains a grinding attritional conflict, with Russia pressing its manpower advantage for small territorial gains and Ukraine relying on technological adaptation and Western support to blunt further advances. 

Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin says this push is part of a larger effort to equip the military with high-tech, homegrown solutions rapidly. More than 400 new systems have been delivered since the start of the year.

Among April’s upgrades: combat drones, electronic warfare tools, fiber-optic-controlled UAVs, communications gear, military vehicles, and robotic platforms.

Over 40 fiber-optic drones have already been officially adopted, highlighting a shift toward smarter, stealthier warfare.

“We must respond faster and invest more in technology. Every frontline outpost must be reinforced with drones,” Churkin claims.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military implemented a video game-inspired incentive program to motivate soldiers to target Russian forces more effectively.

The Army of Drones bonus system now rewards troops with points when they provide video evidence of successful drone strikes against Russian targets.

Politico: Ukrainian drone operators get game-styled points for Russian kills, exchange them for more weapons

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts