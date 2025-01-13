Ukraine invites foreign partners to revolutionize military equipment with Western tech

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says that the Ukrainian government has approved the engagement of foreign enterprises in the development and modernization of military equipment for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Ukraine is set to enhance its defense production capabilities in 2025, focusing on the manufacturing of 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise missiles as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its military amid Russia’s war. The 2025 defense strategy will also adopt a “Danish model,” enabling Western partners to procure weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Foreign companies will be able to participate in the development and modernization of armaments, provided they have special permits for the transfer of military technologies and the export of relevant goods and services,” said Deputy Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Anatolii Klochkо.

Particular attention will be given to the modernization of state aviation aircraft, their components and equipment, as well as ships.

The adopted resolution amends the Procedure for the Development, Mastering, and Production of New Types of Defense Products, as well as the Termination of Existing Defense Production. The updated mechanism now extends to foreign economic contracts for defense procurement and establishes clear conditions for cooperation with international partners.

The document outlines detailed procedures for transferring equipment for modernization, requirements for maintaining its operability, personnel training, and quality control measures.

According to the Defense Ministry, modernizing outdated equipment will significantly enhance its effectiveness by leveraging advanced Western technologies. This initiative creates opportunities for foreign partners to participate in joint high-tech projects while adhering to international standards and principles of transparent cooperation.

Additionally, the resolution addresses the allocation of intellectual property rights and the procedure for transferring newly developed scientific and technical products.

“These innovations will meet the needs for developing new models and modernizing existing weaponry, military, and specialized equipment. They will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid its resistance to Russian aggression,” noted Colonel Vladyslav Shostak, Head of the State Aviation Research Institute.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his country’s ambitious goal to set a record in drone production this year during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at a military base in Germany.

He emphasized that drones are essential for halting enemy advances, minimizing casualties, and maintaining territorial integrity.

