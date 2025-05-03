Support us on Patreon
As Putin digs in, Trump approves F-16 training deal for Ukraine

Pentagon greenlit a $310 million package for Ukraine, as peace talks with Russia stall.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
03/05/2025
3 minute read
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine.
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day
The Pentagon announced that the US State Department has approved a potential $310.5 million sale of F-16 training, sustainment, and related equipment to Ukraine.

According to a Pentagon statement, the proposed sale “will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained and by increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the US Air Force.”

The package includes aircraft modifications, personnel training, spare parts, ground handling equipment, software support, technical documentation, and logistics services.

The Pentagon noted that the sale supports international coalition efforts to establish Ukraine’s F-16 program and contributes to the broader modernization of its air force.

Principal contractors include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Pratt & Whitney, BAE Systems, AAR Corporation, Valiant Integrated Services, Top Aces Corporation, Snap-on Inc., and Comsetra, LLC.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has submitted the required certification to Congress, notifying lawmakers of the proposed sale.

Despite continued US support, the future of military aid to Ukraine remains uncertain. In March 2025, President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all US military assistance after a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The pause aimed to pressure Kyiv into engaging in peace talks with Russia, citing frustration with Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts.

Military aid resumed after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little willingness to compromise.

Additionally, the US is providing decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine for spare parts to support its expanding fleet of European-donated jets.

