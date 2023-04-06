Ukraine needs F-16s for defense against modernized Russian bombs – Air Force Command

The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine needs the F-16 fighter jets, as well as more Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems, in order to effectively defend against the Russian aircraft dropping modernized high-explosive bombs. The spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said it during a nationwide telethon, according to Ukrinform.

He warns that as Russia depletes its strategic missile stocks, FAB-500 general-purpose bombs are being modernized with GPS navigation for precision targeting

“Our systems… hit at a maximum range of 75 kilometers – these are the S-300, and the Buk – at a range of 40 kilometers. Thus, the enemy, without flying into the air defense zone, at a distance of 50 kilometers from the combat line or the state border, fires these bombs, and they hit the frontline area more and more,” Ihnat said.

This is a new challenge, and Ihnat suggests that while additional Patriot or SAMP/T air defense systems in specific locations could help address the new challenge, F-16 fighter jets capable of launching missiles up to 180 kilometers would be the most effective solution.

