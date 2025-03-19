Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1119: Germany unlocks billions for Ukraine

Exclusive

Not “brain drain” but “brain circulation.” Why some of Ukraine’s brightest minds return home amid war. As millions flee the war, Ukraine is fighting back with “Create Ukraine”—a bold initiative to bring skilled professionals home with competitive government positions that promise real change.

German Parliament unlocks billions for defense, infrastructure, and Ukraine in historic vote. Future Chancellor Friedrich Merz secures cross-party support to allow Germany to exceed budget limits for military spending and create a €500 billion infrastructure fund.

Military

Ukrainian 28th brigade defeats Russian armored column near Toretsk (video). After initial strikes, Russian troops abandoned their vehicles and were pursued by Ukrainian FPV drones.

Forbes: Russian bombing accuracy plummets due to Ukrainian electronic warfare. Ukrainian-made Lima is among the jammers disabling Russian glide bombs by attacking their GLONASS navigation system.

Russia employs new dual-drone tactic during failed Oskil River crossing in Kharkiv. Russian forces attempt new dual-drone tactics while trying to cross Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast, but Ukrainian forces contain infantry infiltration and prevent vehicle crossings.

Fires break out at two factories in Dnipro following Russian drone strikes. At least 10 of 137 drones may have reached their targets in five regions. No casualties were reported.

Zelenskyy orders new GenStaff chief to expedite transition to corps structure. President also instructs Hnatov to audit brigade needs, and orders Defense Minister Umierov to enhance security cooperation with international partners.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s youngest general stabilizes Pokrovsk front. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment in Donetsk’s Pokrovsk sector proves pivotal, as logistics-focused strikes, reinforced brigades, and fortified positions decimate Russian forces.

Ukrainian activists raise flag on Basman mountain in Crimea on Russia’s annexation anniversary. Resistance movements mark the 11th anniversary of Russia’s illegal annexation with defiant displays across seven Crimean cities.

As of 18 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 897010 (+1560)

Tanks: 10352 (+8)

APV: 21509 (+20)

Artillery systems: 24640 (+42)

MLRS: 1319 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1107

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 29616 (+149)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 40892 (+107)

Intelligence and Technology

Lithuania sends Ukraine cutting-edge AI drones that don’t just avoid Russian jamming—they overcome it. The GA-10FPV-AI boasts advanced anti-jamming technology, precise lock-on-target capability, a 3 kg warhead, and a striking range of up to 20 km.

Eight European nations file UN complaint against Russia for satellite communication interference. Eight European countries file complaint with International Telecommunication Union against Russia for disrupting satellite communications, including hijacking TV channels and undermining Ukrainian broadcasts.

International

WHO warns US aid cuts could undo 20 years of HIV treatment progress, affect Ukraine. WHO officials warn that disruptions caused by US foreign aid cuts could reverse two decades of progress against HIV, with countries like Ukraine on the brink of running out of essential treatments.

Breaking: Putin agrees to Trump’s 30-day energy strike pause while launching drones and demanding Ukrainian mobilization halt. Putin confirmed that Russia and Ukraine will conduct a prisoner exchange on 19 March, with 175 prisoners on each side. Russia will also transfer 23 wounded soldiers to Ukraine.

Some 54% of Germans back Ukraine ceding territory to Russia for peace. 36% of Germans, mainly Greens, oppose Ukraine ceding territory to Russia for peace. Pro-Russian AfD supporters show highest support (71%) for Ukrainian territorial concessions.

Seven EU countries back Czech plan to fund Radio Free Europe. The Czech Republic initiated talks with EU partners about funding Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is headquartered in the Czech capital, following cuts to US support.

Bloomberg: Putin wants all weapon aid to Ukraine halted for Trump truce. Ukraine depends on international partners for 70% of its military needs, making any weapons delivery freeze during a ceasefire particularly consequential.

ISW: Ukrainian military backed by security guarantees key to sustainable peace. Putin holds ceasefire hostage for Trump concessions, while Russian officials reject Ukrainian sovereignty and European peacekeepers, ISW says.

UK, EU discuss seizing Russian assets to increase Ukraine military funding. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU diplomat Kaja Kallas will meet in London on 18 March to discuss boosting European defense funding.

Italy, Spain hesitant on EU’s € 40 bn Ukraine military aid proposal. Despite strong backing from northern and eastern Europe, Italy and Spain have raised concerns over Kaja Kallas’ military aid plan.

Seoul, Kyiv discuss transfer of North Korean POWs to South Korea. Under South Korean law, Seoul considers two Pyongyang soldiers captured in January as South Korean citizens, in line with its recognition of all North Korean residents.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine reports 1.6 million children under Russian control. Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak reveals that human rights defenders estimate nearly 1.6 million Ukrainian children are having their identities systematically erased through forced Russian citizenship, altered records, and military indoctrination.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine allows military personnel to pursue higher education while serving under new defense ministry reforms. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov’s initiative enables soldiers to study at universities without suspending their duties, particularly benefiting young recruits enlisted under the “Contract 18-24” program.

Ukraine dismisses controversial judge Pavlo Vovk. Ukraine’s High Council of Justice dismisses Pavlo Vovk, former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, who faced corruption allegations.

Opinion: Tribunal establishment crucial before potential bad peace deal. Trump administration may negotiate peace favoring Russia and potentially include amnesty for Putin, undermining international justice norms.

Read our earlier daily review here