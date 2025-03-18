Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy orders new GenStaff chief to expedite transition to corps structure

President also instructs Hnatov to audit brigade needs, and orders Defense Minister Umierov to enhance security cooperation with international partners.
byYuri Zoria
18/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued directives to expedite military reforms and enhance security cooperation with international partners. In a 17 March meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and newly appointed Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andrii Hnatov, Zelenskyy outlined key tasks for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Army corps emerged with the advent of mass armies, when the spatial scope of combat operations increased and the management of military formations with numerous combat personnel and diverse armament became more complex. Their creation is also necessitated by the need for formations capable of executing combat missions in independent operational directions.

According to Zelenskyy’s post on X, Hnatov received orders to accelerate the transition to a corps structure within the Ukrainian Armed Forces and conduct an audit of the current needs of combat brigades. This reform aims to maximize the support for brigades to maintain stability on the front lines and in diplomatic efforts.

Umerov was tasked with forming a team to interact with partners regarding Ukraine’s security system and implementing decisions made at the military-political level. This team is expected to participate in a meeting of military representatives in London this week.

The President said that “We need maximum support for the brigades to ensure the stability of our positions both at the front and in diplomatic work.”

Strengthening the army is a constant priority, and there can be no steps back in this regard. The defense and security forces of Ukraine, the defense industry and multilevel cooperation with partners are the foundation of our independence,” Zelenskyy stated.

Corps structure transition

The transition to a corps structure in the Ukrainian military began in early 2023 with the formation of the 9th and 10th Corps of the Ground Forces. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially announced the full transition to this structure in early February 2025.

According to Militarnyi, currently, Ukraine’s Ground Forces include the 3rd, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Army Corps. Additionally, one corps each has been established in the Air Assault Forces (Rapid Reaction Corps) and the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces.

Each corps consists of 4-5 mechanized, assault, or infantry brigades, along with reconnaissance regiments or battalions and other support units. The corps is commanded by a major general, with brigadier generals serving as the chief of staff and deputy commander.

