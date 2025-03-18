Exclusives

America’s Cold War thinking derailed Ukraine’s victory — and continues to sabotage Western security. The US’s attempt to replay its Afghanistan “bleed Russia” strategy handed Putin his greatest strategic win, morhping Ukraine’s war from a quick victory to a proctracted security crisis threatening to fracture NATO.

The voice America gave me, the voice Trump just silenced. I have no gratitude to Trump. But I am infinitely grateful to every American who made the existence of this great organization that defended freedom possible.

Military

Russia lost 300 tanks since January, forcing Moscow to use armor as troop transport. Ukrainian military officials reveal Russia’s loss of nearly 300 tanks in early 2025 has forced tactical adaptations in Donetsk, with armor now primarily used for infantry transport rather than breakthrough operations.

Drones cause fire on fuel-energy facility in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast. On 17 March overnight, Russian forces intercepted 72 Ukrainian drones across different regions.

Fox News: Ukraine’s defense minister described reports of troops encircled in Kursk as Russian propaganda. Rustem Umerov said that Ukrainian Defense Forces had moved to “more favorable defense lines” in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s 1,400km drone strike on Russia’s Ufa oil refinery proves no target is safe west of Urals. Months of intelligence gathering, sabotage missions, and drone development have paid off—Ukraine is now striking deep into Russia’s industrial and military core.

Bakhmut defender Hnatov takes command of Ukraine’s General staff amid military restructuring. Major General Hnatov, veteran of Bakhmut and Kherson operations, takes Ukraine’s top military post with orders to implement corps-based reforms while ensuring combat brigades meet frontline needs.

Ukraine’s 980,000-strong military gets green light for foreign deployments. Ukraine’s parliament overwhelmingly supported the measure allowing its 980,000 troops to train and operate abroad.

ISW: Russia maintains claims on unoccupied Ukrainian territories despite peace talks. “Novorossiya is an integral part of Russia,” Putin recently declared, with his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov defining the region as encompassing eastern and southern Ukraine including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts—far beyond currently occupied territories.

Russia’s estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 1118 of its all-out war, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy announces successful test of 3,000-kilometer range Ukrainian drone. Ukraine has made significant progress in developing long-range weapons with a drone capable of traveling 3,000 kilometers passing recent tests, President Zelenskyy announced.

Germany ships 22 mine-resistant Vehicles and 15,000 artillery shells in latest aid for Ukraine. Germany bolsters Ukraine with comprehensive military aid including mine-resistant vehicles, artillery, and drones while preparing additional €3 billion support package despite production delays for advanced air defense systems.

FP: NATO airbases vulnerable to Russian Kedr missiles need urgent dispersal strategy.

Norwegian army drops tennis balls on tanks to test Ukraine’s FPV drone tactics. Norway examined top-attack drone threats in Joint Viking 2025.

Spiegel: Ukrainians find way to jam Russia’s guided bomb systems. Jamming of their satellite guidance systems causes Russian glide bombs to miss targets, requiring excessive munition usage.

International

Zelenskyy: Russia must stop setting conditions for truce. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s readiness for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire while insisting Russia must stop imposing conditions.

Serbia’s president rejects “Ukrainian Maidan scenario” as anti-government protests escalate. President Aleksandar Vučić accused protesters of allegedly fabricating claims about police brutality to oust him from power despite demonstrations being triggered by a deadly infrastructure collapse that killed 15 people.

Trump “determined” to reach Ukraine peace deal, says White House. A White House spokesperson claimed the world is approaching the “final stretch” of achieving peace in Ukraine during a 17 March briefing.

Investors return to Russian assets as Trump and Putin come closer – FT. The Russian rouble has strengthened by nearly one-third against the dollar this year as investors anticipate potential sanctions relief following upcoming Trump-Putin discussions.

British PM willing to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely, The Times reports. The UK government is preparing for a “years-long” military deployment in Ukraine alongside allies including France, Türkiye, Canada and Australia.

Majority of Americans support Ukraine, believe Trump is on Russian side, poll shows. Sixty-one percent of registered voters say they sympathize with Ukraine over Russia, contrasting sharply with the 49% who believe President Trump favors Russia, a new NBC News poll shows.

Ukraine’s peacekeeping mission enters Implementation phase, foreign minister says. Andrii Sybiha also emphasized that American leadership remains “critically important” despite Russian objections.

Trump reveals date and agenda for next Putin call. The US President confirmed he will speak directly with Russian President on 18 March, focusing on efforts to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that Kyiv has already accepted.

Hungary’s pro-Moscow government to launch poll on Ukraine’s EU membership. The EU requires unanimity among its member states, so Hungary can veto Ukraine’s membership if it chooses to do so.

Political and Legal Developments

“Trump derangement syndrome”: US lawmakers push to classify Trump criticism as mental illness. Critics of the bill argue it raises concerns about politicizing mental health diagnoses, which could potentially misappropriate care resources and suppress political expression and dissent.

RFU News: US delivered its harshest economic blow yet against Moscow after ceasefire rejection. Russian banks can no longer process international energy transactions, endangering the Kremlin’s primary war funding mechanism. The expiration of a key exemption also triggers secondary sanctions risk for any nation trading with Moscow.

