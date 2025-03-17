Support us on Patreon
Drones cause fire on fuel-energy facility in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast

On 17 March overnight, Russian forces intercepted 72 Ukrainian drones across different regions.
byVira Kravchuk
17/03/2025
On the night of 17 March, Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones conducted a “massive attack” on Russian regions overnight, with one fuel and energy complex being hit in Astrakhan oblast.

Ukraine targets energy facilities in Russia, such as oil refineries and gas processing plants, to disrupt a supply of critical fuel for Russian military operations and reduce Russia’s military potential on the battlefield.

The oil and gas sector is also a cornerstone of Russia’s economy, so targeting it helps undermine Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort financially.

According to the governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast, Igor Babushkin, the debris of one of the drones caused a fire at an unspecified facility, leading to one injury.

The governor claimed that the strike was carried out by Ukrainian drones. The Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the strike.

The fire has been localized, and Russian emergency services are working on the site.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported their air defense systems intercepted 72 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles throughout the night, with Kursk and Astrakhan oblasts experiencing the highest concentration of attacks.

Local residents in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, also reported hearing explosions over the Sea of Azov, with Russian Telegram channels suggesting a military airfield may have been targeted, according to a Russian Telegram channel Mash.

The same night, Russian forces launched their own drone strikes against Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast, cutting electricity to more than 1,000 people, according to Ukrainian military administration officials. No casualties were reported.

 

