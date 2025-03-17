Hungary’s pro-Moscow government to launch poll on Ukraine’s EU membership

The Hungarian government, led by pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, released details of a planned public poll asking citizens whether they support Ukraine joining the European Union.

The single-question ballot offers respondents a straightforward yes-or-no choice on Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

Hungary maintains its position as the most skeptical EU member regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the bloc.

The EU requires unanimity among its member states for significant decisions, including the accession of new members. This means that any single member state, including Hungary, can veto Ukraine’s membership if it chooses to do so.

Orbán’s alignment with Russian viewpoints and his government’s close relationship with President Vladimir Putin have contributed to strained relations with Ukraine.

“Ukraine cannot become a member of the European Union without Hungarians’ consent. Member states here have the right to veto,” the government stated in its announcement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán initiated this poll following an emergency EU summit in Brussels where Hungary stood alone in refusing to endorse a joint statement supporting military aid to Ukraine.

Orbán also leveraged Hungary’s veto power to delay crucial EU decisions related to Ukraine, such as sanctions on Russia, which he initially opposed but ultimately agreed to support after concessions were made.

This referendum continues a pattern established by Orbán’s government since 2010. Similar “national consultations” have been conducted on controversial topics including migration and LGBTQ+ rights, typically through mail distributions to eligible voters.

While opposition groups and civil society organizations criticized these polls as propaganda tools, the government consistently used the results to bolster its positions despite their non-binding nature.

On 15 March, thousands gathered in Budapest to protest against Viktor Orbán’s administration. The demonstration was organized by the opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, who announced a public referendum titled Voice of the Nation.

This referendum includes 12 questions, addressing topics such as Hungary’s continued membership in the European Union and NATO, and proposing term limits for the prime minister, who has been in power since 2010. ​

On the same day, Prime Minister Orbán presented his own list of 12 demands to the EU, which encompassed calls for legal equality among member states, enhanced veto powers for national governments, a ban on what he terms “unnatural child-rearing,” and the removal of “Soros agents” from the European Commission.

He also pledged to take action against media outlets and non-governmental organizations receiving foreign funding, comparing them to insects that need to be cleared out.