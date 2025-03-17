“Trump derangement syndrome”: US lawmakers push to classify Trump criticism as mental illness

Five Republican Minnesota state senators plan to introduce a controversial legislation that would classify criticism of US President Donald Trump as a diagnosable condition called “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Newsweek reports.

After President Trump took office in January 2025, he faced significant opposition and criticism, expressed through nationwide protests, such as “50501” (50 protests, 50 states, one day) or “Not My Presidents Day.”

Trump implemented several controversial policies and actions, including dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, rolling back climate change policies, planning for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and making sweeping cuts to the federal workforce through buyouts and mass firings.

He also announced plans to take control of the White House press pool, deciding which journalists and media organizations can participate and directed the Federal Communications Commission to investigate certain media outlets, particularly those critical of the administration.

The bill, scheduled for introduction to the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee on 17 March, would incorporate the term into state statutes related to mental health, according to Newsweek.

According to state documents, the bill’s co-sponsors—Senators Glenn Gruenhagen, Justin Eichorn, Nathan Wesenberg, Steve Drazkowski, and Eric Lucero—define the condition as an “acute onset of paranoia” regarding Donald Trump’s presidencies.

The proposed legislation suggests symptoms include “Trump-induced general hysteria” that prevents distinguishing between “legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump’s behavior.”

The senators claim these symptoms can manifest as intense verbal hostility toward Trump and potentially “overt acts of aggression and violence” against his supporters.

The term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has been frequently used by Trump and his communications team.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and communications director Steven Cheung have accused critics of having a “severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Cheung previously told Newsweek. The phrase has also gained traction among Republican politicians and talk show hosts.

Critics of the bill argue it raises concerns about politicizing mental health diagnoses, which could potentially misappropriate care resources, diminish legitimate mental health concerns, and suppress political expression and dissent.

Democrats contend that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” lacks clinical validity and serves primarily as a political label to dismiss criticism of the president. Some also suggest the term could equally apply to uncritical Trump supporters who defend him regardless of facts.

The bill will undergo committee review at the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led committee before potentially moving to a Senate floor vote.