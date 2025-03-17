RFU News: US delivered its harshest economic blow yet against Moscow after ceasefire rejection

Today, we will discuss the retaliation of the West to the Russian refusal of the proposed 30-day ceasefire. In a move that sent shockwaves through the Russian economy, the US has effectively imposed the toughest sanctions on Russia to date without even announcing a new policy.

Trump has put Russia under an unprecedented financial blockade by simply not prolonging a crucial general license, a key exemption that permitted energy transactions with Russian banks, and letting it just expire. This decision means that any country continuing to trade with Russia now risks secondary sanctions, cutting them off from the American economic system and global trade.

The move is a clear escalation in Trump’s pressure campaign, designed to force Russia into peace negotiations over Ukraine.

The timing of these sanctions is no coincidence. Just recently, Russia refused to give a clear answer to the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. This rejection came alongside Moscow’s refusal to recognize Trump’s special envoy, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, in diplomatic talks. The Russians dismissed Kellogg as being “too close to Ukraine,” making it clear that they are unwilling to engage with the United States on Trump’s terms.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video, 17 March.

By letting the sanctions exemption expire, Trump is sending a direct message to Putin: If Russia won’t negotiate, it will face increasing economic pain.

Unlike previous rounds of sanctions, this decision doesn’t just affect Russian entities; it now puts immense pressure on any country still buying Russian oil and gas, mainly targeting European nations, and also has a significant impact on China and India.

The immediate effect of this move has been a near-total blockade of Russian financial institutions. Banks like Sberbank, VTB, and even the Russian Central Bank can no longer process international energy sales transactions. The Moscow Stock Exchange can also expect to suffer a hard hit, as foreign investors and businesses will rethink their investment plans.

European countries, which have relied on Russian energy despite ongoing sanctions, now face a difficult choice: either comply with restrictions and cut off Russian imports or risk being shut out of the American financial system.

The decision is particularly painful for nations like Hungary, which still imports around 80% of its natural gas from Russia. Meanwhile, oil markets have already reacted, as uncertainty looms over whether major buyers like India and China will continue purchasing Russian crude.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video, 17 March.

Without access to Western markets, Russia’s only option is to deepen its reliance on China and India. However, this dependency comes at a cost. Both Beijing and New Delhi have been purchasing Russian oil at steep discounts due to sanctions, and with fewer buyers available, they will likely demand even lower prices. This will further squeeze the Russian economy, which has already been struggling under the weight of Western restrictions.

This dynamic weakens Russia’s negotiating power and erodes its profits from energy exports, the very backbone of its economy.

Moreover, with secondary sanctions in place, Chinese and Indian banks may now face additional scrutiny for facilitating Russian transactions. If financial institutions in these countries hesitate to engage with Russia for fear of American repercussions, Moscow could struggle to even conduct trade with these formerly more friendly nations.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video, 17 March.

The economic damage from these sanctions will inevitably trickle down to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. The war effort relies heavily on oil and gas sales revenue, which funds everything from weapons production to soldier recruitment. Moscow has already been forced to offer increasingly large signing bonuses of up to 5 million rubles (58,000 dollars) to attract new soldiers—an indication that recruitment is becoming more difficult and expensive.

With a shrinking war chest, Russia will struggle to sustain its operations at current levels. The cost of replacing lost equipment is skyrocketing, and sanctions on military technology imports mean Russia relies on outdated equipment and black-market purchases to keep up production numbers.

Overall, it is evident that Trump is deeply dissatisfied with Russia’s response to his negotiation efforts. The refusal to consider a ceasefire and the exclusion of Kellogg from talks appear to have triggered this latest escalation. By tightening the financial noose, Trump is making it clear that Russia has two choices: come to the table and negotiate or suffer even greater economic hardship.

