When America abandons truth, the world must step up: Why we must defend VOA and RFE/RL journalists

For the first time in over 80 years, the voices of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty have been silenced—not by the authoritarian regimes they defied for decades, but by the very nation that created them.

As journalists across these networks were placed on indefinite leave and funding was severed, the celebration in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and other authoritarian capitals began. As RFE/RL President Stephen Capus rightly noted, this decision represents “a massive gift to America’s enemies” – one that will silence critical sources of factual information for nearly 50 million people living under authoritarian rule.

The end of the post-WWII liberal order

The silencing of Voice of America and RFE/RL signifies more than just budget cuts. It marks the end of the post-WWII era of flourishing liberal democracies that America once championed. When the nation that once proudly declared itself “a city upon a hill” guts its own instruments of truth that enjoyed bipartisan support over decades, it signals a fundamental realignment of its priorities and values.

The America that funded these networks, recognizing their strategic importance in bringing objective information to those living behind the Iron Curtain, is retreating from the global stage, leaving a dangerous void in its wake.

The timing could not be worse. The shutdown of RFE/RL and VoA comes amid what the V-Dem Institute has documented as 17 consecutive years of declining democracy worldwide. America’s retreat from its role as defender of press freedom represents both a symptom and accelerant of this global democratic backsliding.

With VOA and RFE/RL reaching an estimated 427 million people worldwide in nearly 50 languages, their absence creates a dangerous vacuum that authoritarian propaganda will rush to fill – precisely when digital disinformation techniques have become vastly more sophisticated and Russia and China are aggressively expanding their information operations worldwide.

Irreplaceable expertise at risk

These networks represent decades of accumulated expertise that cannot be quickly or easily replaced. Their journalists possess language skills in regional dialects, source networks built on trusted relationships, and cultural understanding that allows for nuanced reporting in the world’s most closed societies.

Consider RFE/RL’s specialized services for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Balkans—regions where few other international media maintain consistent coverage. This specialized knowledge, once disbanded, cannot simply be reassembled when needed.

Democracy can only flourish with media independence

At Euromaidan Press, we witnessed first-hand the critical place that independent journalism plays in a democratic society. Eleven years ago, Ukrainians gathered on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv to defend one simple idea: that they deserved to live in a democratic society free from corruption and authoritarian control.

The protest was enabled by the shoots of independent journalism that defied oligarchic media usurpation to face the real issue of the day: that Ukraine was becoming an autocratic Russian puppet state. Our media was born in the fire, as countless volunteers coalesced to become the Euromaidan revolution’s voice to the outside world.

While state media parroted the Yanukovych regime’s lies, RFE/RL’s Ukrainian desk was among the independent media outlets that covered the Euromaidan protests. After Russia’s occupation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine, RFE/RL challenged Russia’s propaganda grip, launching projects to break through to populations under authoritarian control.

Beyond that, RFE/RL and Voice of America were an example of excellence for Ukrainian media – setting standards not only in journalistic quality but in the capacity to independently report on the American government. Euromaidan Press was lucky to receive mentorship from RFE/RL and VoA journalists who saw the fostering of independent media as their life goal. We are proud to translate many Ukrainian RFE/RL reports into English.

As America abandons its mission of leading the free world, it is time for democratic nations to grow up. We must now carry this torch on our own—not only by stepping up efforts to foster independent media but also by ensuring that the experience of RFE/RL and VoA journalists continues to serve the mission of building a democratic world.

Our call to action: support media freedom & RFE/RL and VoA journalists

Today, we announce our commitment to not only continue our mission but to expand it by launching an initiative to welcome experienced journalists from Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to join our team.

To the hundreds of dedicated professionals now facing uncertain futures: We invite you to bring your expertise, regional knowledge, and commitment to truth to Euromaidan Press. Your skills and experience are too valuable to be sidelined at this critical moment in history.

For journalists from VOA and RFE/RL : Reach out to [email protected] to discuss how we can work together.

: Reach out to [email protected] to discuss how we can work together. For readers and supporters : Now is the time to increase your support. Consider becoming a monthly patron to help us expand our capacity.

: Now is the time to increase your support. Consider becoming a monthly patron to help us expand our capacity. For media organizations worldwide : We call on reputable news outlets globally to join us in this effort. These journalists possess irreplaceable expertise in covering regions where independent reporting is most threatened. Consider creating positions specifically for VOA and RFE/RL journalists whose beats align with your coverage priorities. Through collective action, our industry can preserve these vital voices rather than letting authoritarian regimes celebrate their silence.

: We call on reputable news outlets globally to join us in this effort. These journalists possess irreplaceable expertise in covering regions where independent reporting is most threatened. Consider creating positions specifically for VOA and RFE/RL journalists whose beats align with your coverage priorities. Through collective action, our industry can preserve these vital voices rather than letting authoritarian regimes celebrate their silence. For policymakers in democratic nations : Develop new models for supporting independent media that are insulated from political interference and create emergency funds for journalists displaced by this decision.

: Develop new models for supporting independent media that are insulated from political interference and create emergency funds for journalists displaced by this decision. For European and international funding bodies: Launch immediate initiatives to preserve this invaluable journalistic talent. Create dedicated grant programs and fellowship opportunities specifically for journalists displaced from VOA and RFE/RL. Their expertise and experience must not be lost – they must continue serving the very democratic values that are now under attack.

The modest investment required to keep these journalists working would yield immense returns for global democracy and transparency.

A new era

As we witness the end of one era, we must collectively build what comes next. This is not about grand gestures or symbolic torch-passing – it’s about the practical, daily work of ensuring access to reliable information for those who need it most.

In this fight, Ukraine’s civil society offers crucial perspective. We know first-hand what it means when the powerful of the world control information channels and when propaganda replaces reporting. The erosion of truth begets dictators, who in their turn beget war. Today Ukraine is fighting for its survival against a war made possible by decades of Kremlin propaganda.

The systematic brainwashing conditioned the Russian population to have Ukrainians and to believe that war is peace. Without Russian propaganda, there would be no Russian war – and the Trump administration’s torpedoing of RFE/RL and VoA inevitably means more violence, destruction, and suffering worldwide.

The democratic principles that America once championed abroad are now proving fragile at home. But these principles were never America’s alone to defend – they belong to all who understand their worth because they’ve had to fight for them.

The time to act is now. With every day that passes, authoritarian voices grow louder in the absence of these vital institutions. Join us in ensuring that the legacy of these journalists and their commitment to truth continues.

Contact: [email protected]

