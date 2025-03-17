Zelenskyy: Russia must stop setting conditions for truce

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia must stop imposing conditions for a ceasefire to move forward.

“Ukraine is ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. But to proceed with its implementation, Russia must stop setting conditions,” Zelenskyy said, following a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders reviewed the results of the online meeting of Ukraine’s allies known as the “coalition of the willing” on 15 March. The nations who could form a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine includes 37 countries, with 25 attending the summit.

Zelenskyy said that the coalition of countries willing to work with Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace is growing.

“France’s position on this issue is very specific, and we absolutely support it. We continue to work and coordinate next steps and contacts with partners,” the Ukrainian President said.

After speaking with Zelenskyy, Macron stated that Russia now needs to prove it genuinely wants peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously agreed to a US proposal for a truce on 13 March, but attached his conditions, demanding that Ukraine stop mobilization and receive no military aid during the ceasefire period.

Zelenskyy said that Putin is preparing to reject the US proposal by setting such preconditions for a ceasefire that it either won’t happen or will take as long as possible to establish.

A conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled for 18 March. The White House reported that the US President may impose additional sanctions against Russia if his negotiations with the Russian leader do not go “as he hopes.”

