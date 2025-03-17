Trump “determined” to reach Ukraine peace deal, says White House

White House spokesperson Caroline Leavittsaid on 17 March that President Donald Trump is “determined” to reach an agreement ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

She also said that the world is closer than ever to achieving peace.

The statements come as on 18 March, a phone call is scheduled between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. Prior to this, Trump’s negotiator Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow, presenting a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Trump called this meeting “very good and productive”.

“We are on the 10th yard line of peace, and we’ve never been closer to a peace agreement than we are nowin this moment,”Leavitt said. “And the president, as you know, is determined to get one done,” she added.

When asked about potential further sanctions against Russia, Leavitt said that Trump is “certainly ready to do so if necessary.”

However, she declined to “get ahead of announcements” regarding specific measures the president might take.

