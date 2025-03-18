Support us on Patreon
Fires break out at two factories in Dnipro following Russian drone strikes

At least 10 of 137 drones may have reached their targets in five regions. No casualties were reported.
byYuri Zoria
18/03/2025
3 minute read
German-supplied Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anri-aircraft gun and its Ukrainian crew. Photo: Telegram/Karymat
Fires break out at two factories in Dnipro following Russian drone strikes

Russian forces launched a drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 18 March, targeting infrastructure objects across multiple regions and causing power and water outages in several communities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

On the evening of 17 March, Russia struck infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, causing significant damage, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak and Zaporizhzhia OVA head Ivan Fedorov.

A drone attack damaged an infrastructure object in the Dnipro district, resulting in what Lysak described as a major fire. Lysak later clarified that the drone attack caused fires at two enterprises. The fires have been extinguished, and no one was injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility in one of the frontline communities, Fedorov said. As a result, more than 3,000 subscribers lost electricity, and three villages were left without water.

Around 01:30, explosions were heard in Cherkasy, according to Suspilne.

Ukrainian air defenses counter massive drone assault

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from 19:00 on 17 March. The drones were launched from Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the Air Force confirmed shooting down 63 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, 64 enemy decoy drones were lost on radar without negative consequences.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least 10 Russian drones may have reached their intended targets.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts suffered damage, according to the report.

