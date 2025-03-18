Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine dismisses controversial judge Pavlo Vovk

Ukraine’s High Council of Justice dismisses Pavlo Vovk, former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, who faced corruption allegations.
byOlena Mukhina
18/03/2025
3 minute read
Pavlo Vovk, head of Kyiv District Administrative Court. Photo: babel.ua
Ukraine dismisses controversial judge Pavlo Vovk

On 18 March, Ukraine’s High Council of Justice announced it had dismissed Pavlo Vovk, a judge and former head of the now-defunct Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK).

Vovk had led the court for over a decade. When he held his position, the OASK judges issued several controversial rulings, including the 2013 decision to allow the dismantling of Euromaidan protesters’ barricades on Kyiv’s Independence Square, just two days before Berkut riot police attempted to forcibly clear the square.

The protests ended with the ousting of the pro-Russian president, Victor Yanukovych, who later fled to Russia, stealing millions from Ukraine’s budget, Slidstvo Info reports.

Vovk was accused of a “significant disciplinary offense” under the Ukrainian Constitution and dismissed following a ruling by the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice, according to Hromadske.

In 2020, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) accused Vovk and members of the OASK of attempts to seize judicial power and issuing politically motivated rulings benefiting elites and business interests.

Then, the Ukrainian investigators released recordings of conversations between the court’s judges as evidence of misconduct. The agency completed its investigation in March 2021 and made the case files available to the lawyers.

NABU accused the defense of delaying the case and claimed that Vovk and other judges avoided procedural responsibilities, with Vovk repeatedly skipping court hearings. He argued that he did not consider himself a suspect.

In April 2021, Ukraine’s parliament registered a presidential bill to liquidate the OASK. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed establishing a new body — the Kyiv City District Administrative Court — to replace it.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts