Ukraine allows military personnel to pursue higher education while serving under new defense ministry reforms

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has approved new regulations allowing contracted soldiers and conscripts aged 18-24 to pursue higher education while continuing their military service, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced.

Ukraine is finalizing reforms to attract young people aged 18 to 25 into its armed forces through voluntary enlistment, offering financial incentives and improved training conditions. The initiative includes a “fair contract” with clear communication between soldiers and commanders, as well as a new one-year contract, providing substantial financial compensation and social benefits. The reforms seek to modernize Ukraine’s military recruitment system, inherited from Soviet times, to better align with modern warfare needs.

Under the new rules, service members will be able to study at universities without suspending their duties.

“To do this, they must obtain approval from their unit commander or higher command, which will be formalized through a military order,” Umerov says.

The changes are especially significant for those enlisted under the “Contract 18-24” program, which targets young recruits.

“These soldiers will now be able to serve while advancing their education, developing professional skills, and preparing for future careers — both in the armed forces and civilian life,” Umerov adds.

The initiative, developed by the Defense Ministry, has already been approved by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers and will soon be submitted to the president for final approval.

Earlier, the General Staff announced that by decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Major General Andrii Hnatov was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since late February 2025, Hnatov has served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff. In his new position, he is tasked with enhancing the efficiency of the Armed Forces’ command structure, particularly amid ongoing reforms and the implementation of a corps-based system.

Related: