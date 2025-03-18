Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine allows military personnel to pursue higher education while serving under new defense ministry reforms

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov’s initiative enables soldiers to study at universities without suspending their duties, particularly benefiting young recruits enlisted under the “Contract 18-24” program.
byOlena Mukhina
18/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Source: The General Staff
Ukraine allows military personnel to pursue higher education while serving under new defense ministry reforms

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has approved new regulations allowing contracted soldiers and conscripts aged 18-24 to pursue higher education while continuing their military service, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced.

Ukraine is finalizing reforms to attract young people aged 18 to 25 into its armed forces through voluntary enlistment, offering financial incentives and improved training conditions. The initiative includes a “fair contract” with clear communication between soldiers and commanders, as well as a new one-year contract, providing substantial financial compensation and social benefits. The reforms seek to modernize Ukraine’s military recruitment system, inherited from Soviet times, to better align with modern warfare needs.

Under the new rules, service members will be able to study at universities without suspending their duties.

“To do this, they must obtain approval from their unit commander or higher command, which will be formalized through a military order,” Umerov says.

The changes are especially significant for those enlisted under the “Contract 18-24” program, which targets young recruits.

Ukraine plans reform to draw 18-25 year olds to its armed forces

“These soldiers will now be able to serve while advancing their education, developing professional skills, and preparing for future careers — both in the armed forces and civilian life,” Umerov adds.

The initiative, developed by the Defense Ministry, has already been approved by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers and will soon be submitted to the president for final approval.

Earlier, the General Staff announced that by decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Major General Andrii Hnatov was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since late February 2025, Hnatov has served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff. In his new position, he is tasked with enhancing the efficiency of the Armed Forces’ command structure, particularly amid ongoing reforms and the implementation of a corps-based system.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts